Kitchen manufacturers, furniture designers, architects and consumers all agree: matt is the new gloss. Matt surfaces, used in exciting combinations with high-quality contrasting materials, add timeless elegance to trendy living spaces. REHAU’s new noble matt collection does exactly that, plus much more. The perfectly coordinated design concept includes the surface, edgeband and storage, enabling carpenters, designers and industrial partners to create seamlessly integrated furniture and rooms. All with the customary high level of quality, of course. The collection is being launched under the slogan ‘The touch of beauty’, as its beautiful appearance is accompanied by a pleasant velvety feel. It also, of course, has soft touch and anti-fingerprint technology.



REHAU has been developing creative interior design solutions for over 70 years. This latest interior highlight extends across a range of product lines and enables carpenters, designers and industrial partners to create monolithic, stylish furniture and rooms. The noble matt collection by REHAU picks up on the current trend for matt surfaces and offers a unique interior design solution. What makes the noble matt collection by REHAU so special is that it covers the full package; from the surface to the edgeband, right through to storage solutions and wall seals.



Finest look, feel and quality



The different components in the collection all share the trio of REHAU noble matt characteristics: genuine beauty, pleasant feel and high quality. There is barely any light reflection, even at a low angle, and the colours range from crisp white to deep black. Thanks to the anti-fingerprint and soft touch finish, every contact with the surface is a feast for the senses. When it comes to quality, the components also meet the highest standards: the materials are resistant to heat, moisture, scratches, micro-scratches and impact. This high level of protection from the outset minimises the need for subsequent repairs and means that the collection can be used in almost every setting. Its durability is as impressive as its design. REHAU also offers a solution for environments that demand the highest standards of hygiene. As part of REHAU’s health.protect range, the surfaces in the noble matt collection have inherent antibacterial properties and health.protect versions of the edgebands can also be ordered as an option. This means that the collection is particularly suitable for areas that are subject to higher hygiene standards, such as medical practices.



The components of the noble matt collection



The noble matt collection comprises five different components – some new, together with proven solutions from the REHAU product range. The new RAUVISIO noir surface is the central focus of the collection. RAUVISIO noir combines elegance with the highest quality craftsmanship and captures all the facets of a cosmopolitan lifestyle. The silky matt finish gives the surface an added vibrancy and strikes the perfect balance between design and functionality. The range of 12 on-trend colours provides inspiration based on the distinctive film noir style that continues to influence the design and fashion worlds. Deep charcoal, crisp white and muted marine and emerald tones transport the imagination and the senses to the stylish and enigmatic world of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart. RAUVISIO noir is extremely scratch, water and heat-resistant and is therefore suitable for both horizontal and vertical use as work surfaces for heavy-duty applications.



The perfect counterpart for RAUVISIO noir is RAUVISIO brilliant noble matt: another surface that offers an easy way to get a great look and feel. RAUVISIO brilliant noble matt provides interior designers and carpenters with a genuine alternative for vertical applications in particular, with eight coordinated colours offering a wide range of possible variants.



For perfect components, you also need the best possible edging to go with the surfaces. Almost 50 years ago, REHAU therefore developed RAUKANTEX, a solution that made the company a trusted partner for the furniture industry. For 11 years now, the RAUKANTEX noble matt range has been combining this trusted high quality with the unique look of noble matt surfaces – a success story since 2009. RAUKANTEX pro turns surfaces and edgebands into seamlessly integrated components, both in look and functionality – all thanks to invisible joints. RAUKANTEX noble matt is available for all colours and formats of RAUVISIO noir and RAUVISIO brilliant noble matt – and in almost 400 other colours and colour variations, too.



Alongside the trend for matt looks, small spaces are also a major topic in interior design, where available space needs to be used smartly and preferably with no big compromises. The new RAUVOLET noble matt tambour door system offers optimal use of space and a material that integrates perfectly with modern, matt furniture – without breaks in material and colour and with smooth, quick and easy access to a cabinet’s contents.



For a seamless design throughout the entire room, the REHAU noble matt collection is rounded off with a wall seal. The colour-coordinated RAUWALON perfect-line profile solution provides the perfect transition from the work surface to the wall – and adds the finishing ‘touch of beauty’ to a truly contemporary interior design!

