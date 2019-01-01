Ruby red declaration of love for Valentine's Day

01.01.19

Time is relative. Especially, it seems, when you are in love. Hours fly by and minutes can stretch into what feels like forever. And just so the queen of hearts can enjoy every second to the full, Glashütte Original presents a special edition inspired by Valentine's Day. The Lady Serenade is perfectly able to reconcile apparent opposites. Highly precise German watchmaking art encounters sparkling jewels and luminous red accents. They lend irresistible character to this elegant Special Edition, which is limited to 50 pieces worldwide, and complement the successful Lady Collection with a beguiling masterpiece.



Red, as in love



When it comes to fine mechanical watches, it is usually the movement jewels that are ruby-red. With the Lady Serenade, a grand total of 52 radiant rubies one for every week in the year frame the bezel of its 36-mm stainless steel case. They are complemented by a sparkling ruby cabochon set atop the refined structure of the crown. The deep red colour stands in splendid contrast to the natural white mother-of-pearl dial.



What makes this organic material so desirable is its iridescent shimmer. The production of a razor-thin watch dial in mother-of-pearl requires particular sensitivity in handling this fragile material. The experts at G-house dial manufactory step up to this challenge in exemplary fashion. Every single blank is handled with great care, adorned with three gracefully curved Roman numeral appliques and set with eight brillant-cut diamonds.



The rounded, polished hour and minute hands in white gold are complemented by a seconds hand that bears a particular symbolic significance. The counterweight of this slim hand takes the shape of a sign indicating infinity a discreet reference to the eternal nature of true love and the timeless and romantic idea of an evening engagement set to music. Rounding off the model is a cherry-red Louisiana alligator leather strap.



A heart you can rely on



The beating heart within the Lady Serenade keeps time to the rhythm of 28,000 half-osc39-22 automatic movement is crafted with care and the help of refined watchmaking skills, as are all movements in the brand own manufactory in Glashütte.



This timepiece cannot deny its "original" provenance. The movement and all its sophistications are easily admired through the sapphire crystal case back: the three-quarter plate, for example, or the swan-neck fine adjustment. This construction, with its charming name, has been used by Glashütte watchmakers since 1888. The rate of the watch is regulated using an adjustment screw on the swan-neck spring, which influences the balance spring by means of a regulator. Adjusting the position of the regulator changes the effective length of the balance spring, enabling regulation of the rate for maximum precision. The 39-22 movement with its 40-hour power reserve is also fitted with a second-stop mechanism, which makes especially precise setting of the time a simple matter. As a result, not a moment is lost - no matter how "relative" one's sense of time may be at the moment.



The new Lady Serenade, limited to 50 pieces worldwide, is available as of January 2019 from all Glashütte Original Boutiques around the world, and from selected authorised retailers.

(lifePR) (