ambiente 2026: ritterwerk presents new product highlights

Gröbenzell, January 2026 – At the upcoming ambiente 2026 (Hall 8.0, Booth C30), ritterwerk will showcase how functional kitchen appliances can turn everyday moments into true enjoyment. On display: four new products that strike a perfect balance between design, technology, and user needs. For the first time, ritterwerk will also exhibit together with its sister company dittert, bringing even more kitchen expertise under one roof.

orbis7 – Entry level redefined.

With the orbis7, ritterwerk expands its food slicer portfolio with a smart, foldable entry level model. Slim in design, safe in operation, and strong in performance: with a slice thickness up to 15 mm, optimized carriage way, and space-saving storage, it’s perfect for modern kitchens – without compromising on quality or ease of use.

fino7 – small, powerful, and made of metal.

The fino7 is the ideal entry level model for those who value durability. Slim in format yet powerful in use – thanks to its sturdy metal construction, modern design, and well-thought-out details. Whether bread, cheese, or vegetables: the fino7 slices precisely, is easy to use, and fits into any kitchen with minimal space. A great option for those who love quality in every detail.

BEEZER® IceBall – Rethinking ice.

Crystal clear, solid, and exceptional: the IceBall by BEEZER® takes ice to a new level. In just 90 minutes, it produces 63 mm Ice Balls that melt more slowly due to their clarity – enhancing drinks without diluting them.

A device for discerning hosts, featuring automatic self-cleaning, intuitive controls, and space for up to 9 Ice Balls. For those who want more than just ice.

BEEZER® IceCube mini – big in the moment.

Minimal in size, maximum in impact: the new IceCube mini is the compact solution for spontaneous, stylish enjoyment. This space-saving appliance produces premium ice cubes – ideal for daily use in kitchens, home bars, or offices.

Its sleek design, simple operation, and quick ice production make the IceCube mini the ideal companion for urban connoisseurs.

With these new products, ritterwerk once again affirms its commitment to making "Made in Germany" design and functionality tangible in every detail – powerful, reliable, and respectful.

ritterwerk GmbH

Kitchen appliances for the highest demands since 1905

Over 100 years of experience in the development and manufacture of kitchen appliances is what gives us the sovereignty to continue to drive forward the best innovations for our customers in the future: open to new ideas, but committed to tradition. You can rely on us and our products. We have always delivered consistent quality and are always personally available for our customers and partners. Appreciation is what drives us. We value our customers and partners and develop products that meet their requirements in terms of quality, performance and design. We are fully committed to what we do - from conceptualisation to production. Just like our products: powerful and high-performance.

superior – reliable – appreciative - powerful

For more information visit: www.ritterwerk.com

