Successful trade fair appearance despite rail strike: ritter impresses with "professional line"

Despite initial challenges caused by a rail strike, which made travelling difficult for some visitors and exhibitors, the event proved to be a great success for both the domestic and, in particular, the international audience.



The response to the "professional line" and the newly presented deli slicer lupo13 was outstanding. Visitors were captivated by the well thought-out design and the outstanding quality of the appliance. The advantages of its 19 cm circular blade were particularly emphasised, especially its higher cutting point. Although the lupo13 deli slicer will not be available until May, ritterwerk has already recorded a high number of pre-orders. The accompanying marketing concept with display was well received. All buyers opted additionally for a product presentation display, which further emphasises the ritter concept.



In the export segment, the deli slicer opens the strategically important HoReCa channel. Pre-orders have also been received internationally. The "professional line" will enable ritter to further consolidate its position in the global market.



The international character of the trade fair was confirmed by numerous visits from existing and potential new customers from abroad. ritterwerk sees great potential for expansion and the development of new markets.



The concept of ritter's new product displays, which captivated visitors with their appearance, value and clarity, also received positive feedback and will soon be available in select retail locations.



Despite a somewhat weaker first day for some due to the railway strike, the trade fair was a complete success. The positive response and the high number of pre-orders are clear confirmation of ritter's strategy and product quality. The company is already looking forward to the next ambiente in 2025, for which renewed participation is already fully planned.

