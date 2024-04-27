Indoor air quality (IAQ): Safe areas with clean, healthy breathing air that we can trust! - An overview

nano-Control

We spend 90% of our time indoors, 20 hours a day. The media report on the dangers of particulate matter in road traffic. Indoors, there are hardly any legal regulations, no limit values.



Over a billion laser printers and copiers around the world pollute the air we breathe with an invisible but dangerous mix of fine dust, nanoparticles and pollutants - unfiltered! This can have serious consequences. nano-Control has received thousands of reports of illnesses, particularly in the respiratory tract, cardiovascular diseases, immunological disorders, nerve and skin damage. The whole body is affected International studies confirm the harmful effects, even for healthy people. Even DNA damage has been proven. - That means cancer risk!



Almost 4,000 people have contacted nano-Control. They have often spent many years searching for the cause of their illnesses and some of them are seriously ill. We are a great team of over 200 donors, supporters, sponsors and volunteers in Europe. We are supported by our patron Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart, Hamburg Environmental Institute and professor at Leuphana University Lüneburg, and recently by our ambassador, the actress Inez Bjørg David, who has been committed to sustainability, justice and education for many years.



Read more about our goals at https://www.nano-control.org/....

alles anzeigen