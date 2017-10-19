ZDF Enterprises reports sales of MIPCOM line-up for its 25th company anniversary

Drama, documentary, children’s programming and entertainment: all four pillars of ZDF Enterprises’ distribution portfolio produced great sales successes at the MIPCOM media fair in Cannes, both in current trade fair highlights and in titles from the stock catalog.



In the ZDFE.drama division, leading actress Veerle Baetens and showrunner Malin-Sarah Gozin attracted the attention of the expert audience at the presentation of the thriller series TABULA RASA. The strong collaboration with WALTER PRESENTS is set to continue with new seasons of Global Series Network awarded series WATAHA and THICKER THAN WATER alongside new program highlights such as BEFORE WE DIE and MALTESE and ZDF’s strong HELEN DORN brand. SRF has also licensed three new seasons of SOKO Leipzig and acquired licenses for four others.



ZDFE.entertainment is pleased to announce the signing of a sales contract with CIRQUE DU SOLEIL entitling the company to broadcast across Europe this year’s new production of “O” at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, as well as TV, pay TV and VoD marketing across the German-speaking sphere of the entire future CIRQUE DU SOLEIL catalog.



Sales were also posted in the MIPCOM highlights for the Factual division: SIZE MATTERS was sold to NHK, BIG PACIFIC to EBS Korea and PROJECT NAZI to RMC découverte and Viasat World, which also acquired the 6-part THE STORY OF EUROPE for their territories.



ZDFE.junior is pleased to announce the sale of SCREAM STREET and the first season of JUNGLEBOOK for its CEE-wide SVOD service. Hungarian Telekom acquired a program package of about 140 hours of animation and live action for its SVOD service “Videotéka” and “TVGO Movieclub.” Three seasons of DANCE ACADEMY and animated titles COCONUT, THE LITTLE DRAGON and LASSIE are included in the package. DANCE ACADEMY – THE COMEBACK premiered in Dutch cinemas in September. The movie and accompanying mini-series will air on free TV in the Netherlands (NPO) and Belgium (VRT) in 2018. The new licenses include extensions to those already existing for the series.

ZDF Enterprises GmbH

ZDF Enterprises was founded in 1993 as a commercial subsidiary of ZDF, one of the largest and most renowned TV broadcasters in Europe. Headquartered in Mainz, Germany, ZDF Enterprises is responsible for the worldwide sale of programs, the making of international coproductions, the acquisition of licenses as well as the merchandising of strong program brands in its own name, for the ZDF, and for third parties. ZDF Enterprises has successfully established itself as an independent market player on the German and international stage. Bound into a strong group, the company manages the largest German-language stock of programs in the world and, next to this, a continuously growing portfolio of international productions consisting of series and miniseries, TV movies, documentaries and children's programs. In the course of the development and diversification process carried out up to now, many business fields in the television and media domains were made accessible in the ZDF Enterprises group. Thus ZDF Enterprises can provide a comprehensive, full-service offering today, and covers every step in the chain of origin and exploitation of successful TV programs, from development to production and up to the marketing of TV licenses, merchandising rights, online rights and much more.

