With the beginning of the year 2021, the Deutsche Textilreinigungs-Verband/DTV and the Vereinigung MaxTex will start a cooperation based on mutual membership. The partners are convinced that both sides will benefit significantly from the agreement.



The points of connection are obvious. The DTV, the leading association of the German textile cleaning industry, represents its interests at almost all levels and in all important corporate issues. Thus, all forms of companies, from family-run small businesses to large service providers, which ensure the daily and reliable supply of trade, industry and public institutions, can be found in the DTV.



For many years, the Vereinigung MaxTex has been successfully working on all issues of sustainable textile management, including solutions for supply chain transparency and circular economy. The focus is on companies from the BtoB sector. With their sustainable recycling system, textile service providers represent an important link between textile manufacturers and end customers from industry, trade, the hotel trade, gastronomy, clinics, care facilities and other clients.



This part of the value chain therefore plays a special role in the decision to use sustainably produced textiles. The complexity of transparent and sustainable value chains, the emergence of new and legislator-initiated standards as well as national and european supply chain legislation are challenges that can best be met in close cooperation.

With the CSR working group of the DTV and the newly founded MaxTex Academy for Sustainable Textiles, both organisations have excellent opportunities to intensify the exchange and share important know-how.



The new regular members who joined since late autumn are also looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of information and a lively MaxTex network. Würth MODYF, a specialist in workwear, and Petermann, a manufacturer of corporate fashion, are two more representatives from the workwear segment. Wendre Group Germany together with GESKA is one of the leading European manufacturers of bedding.



Finally, YNEO, a consultancy for change processes, and Retraced, a specialist for supply chain management, complement the "classic" manufacturers in an excellent way and thus broaden horizons.



Further information you will find on:

www.dtv-deutschland.org

www.modyf.de

www.petermann-bekleidung.de

www.wendre.com

www.yneo.org

www.retraced.co/de

www.maxtex.eu

