Sixt creates the "Event Transportation" division for planning exclusive events

- Sixt Limousine Services now with own department and online presence

- Professional trade fair and event planners gain access to comprehensive transport and chauffeur solutions



Carefree, convenient planning: That’s exactly what Sixt enables with its new “Event Transportation” division, supporting professional trade fair and event managers in organising exclusive events. Previously marketed through Sixt Limousine Service, solutions are tailored to the varying needs of customers and events. Whether classical driving service, shuttle service, vehicle branding or Valet Parking – Sixt offers the right solution for everyone. Trade fair and event hosts can also be booked. Visitors can find information on all services online at https://eventtransportation.sixt.com.



Sixt Event Transportation offers customers all-round support. Experienced employees are available for personal advice, coordinating on-site when required. Customers can fall back on a broad fleet of high-quality vehicles from the practical shuttlebus to the luxurious limousine. Vehicles can also be booked without additional services. The Event Transportation service is equally ideal for company events, major public events and private occasions such as weddings.



Clear overview and non-binding inquiry online

Sixt Event Transportation’s website offers comprehensive information on services relating to trade fair transfers, transport and shuttle solutions, fashion shows, and gala, red carpet, exclusive customer and major political events. Website visitors can also quickly and easily submit a non-binding inquiry on the event being planned. The online form for initial contact needs only a name and email address, while event specifications are welcome. Customers then receive an individualized consultation by telephone regarding ideal event planning.



Sixt's event services are available via Sixt Event Transportation in all corporate countries such as Germany, Austria, France, Italy and Spain as well as via Sixt Limousine Service in around 50 other countries around the world.



Mato Sapina, Executive Manager of Event Coordination at Sixt: “Sixt has been the market leader in Germany for high-quality event driving services for many years, but is also active in the international event industry, including in France, Italy, the UK and Singapore. Sixt Event Transportation benefits from Sixt Limousine Service’s significant expertise. The new department and Internet presence boost the visibility of our extensive product portfolio and offer our customers easy, fast access to our solutions.”

