Adler becomes Official Partner of Alfa Romeo Racing

19.02.19

Alfa Romeo Racing is delighted to announce that Adler has become an Official Partner of the Team.



Adler is a leading company in the design, development and manufacturing of components for the automotive industry which was founded in Ottaviano, Italy, in 1956. With vast experience in the creation of systems for acoustic, thermal comfort and interior design for vehicles in the automotive, aerospace and railway industries, the company has a presence in 21 countries.



The Adler logo will be proudly featured on both race cars.



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

“We are delighted to have Adler join us as an Official Partner of Alfa Romeo Racing. Adler is an innovative company, which shares our goal of achieving constant progress and creating modern products and ideas. In the scope of the expansion of our commercial activities, we are proud to carry the Adler logo on our cars for the upcoming season and look forward to the collaboration.”



Paolo Scudieri, Chairman Adler-Pelzer Group:

“We are very proud to support Alfa Romeo Racing. As Adler Group we always have been committed to support outstanding players in international sports initiatives. The opportunity to be a partner of Alfa Romeo Racing is the perfect example of a partnership rewarding human and industrial values in the wonderful world of Formula One.”



About Adler Plastic Group:

Adler-Pelzer Group is the main subsidiary of Adler Group, the company controlled by Adler Plastic, holding chaired by Paolo Scudieri that as a whole has more than 12,000 employees and 90 plants worldwide and an aggregate turnover of € 1.5 billion. The Group counts on its capacity to innovate and diversify that has been the hallmark of Adler since its foundation by Achille Scudieri: on one hand passing its acquired expertise in the processing of plastic to different sectors, from bedding to clothing, on the other hand valorizing the qualities and the beauty of its own territory creating the enogastronomic cluster “Eccellenze Campane”. The Group is continuing to explore technology new frontiers with its targeted investments in Italian startups.

