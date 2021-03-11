Ginger is one of the healthiest perennial herbs and considered one of the most import spices. It is used as spices for pickles and preservatives. Ginger is also considered a medicinal herb. Globally, ginger is available in different forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, bleached dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger oleoresin, ginger candy, etc. It is available in various forms depending upon its composition, agronomic conditions, curing methods, drying, and storage conditions. According to Renub Research, Global Ginger Market is expected to reach US$ 8.46 Billion by the end of the year 2027.



Globally, ginger is growing acceptance as herbal medicine. Its medical benefits include –



• Fresh ginger constitutes Protein (2.3%), Fat (0.9%), Carbohydrates (12.3%), Mineral (1.2%), Fiber (2.4%) and Moisture (80.9%).

• Its medicinal properties help prevent stomach ache, sickness, colic, diarrhoea, or nausea and fight flu and the common cold.

• Ginger has properties such as antifungal, antiplatelet, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidative

• Ginner is preferred as home remedies to treat intestinal gas issues, reduce osteoarthritis symptoms, treat chronic indigestion, lower cholesterol levels, improve heart disease risk factors, and help prevent cancer.



The key driver of the global ginger market is growing because of increasing skin problems. In Ayurveda, ginger is used to treat various skin disorders. Simultaneously, Ginger's powders are used in Cosmetic Industry as adding fragrance in soaps and personal care product. Also, in the Food Industry ginger is used as a condiment or flavouring agent in salad dressings, tomato ketchup and sauces, pickles or curry dishes. As per our research study, Global Ginger Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.13% from 2021 to 2027.



Globally, Ginner is the healthiest and most delicious spice. The Asia Pacific dominates the global ginger market due to moist and tropical countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, etc; in this region. The acceptance of ginger in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries boosts the ginger market, making it the most exported and imported spice worldwide. Continent like Europe has the highest ginger importer market. There is an exciting and growing market for exporters of dried ginger-like China and Spain. The worldwide Ginger Market for the year 2020 was US$ 6.82 Billion.



Renub Research report titled “Global Ginger Market & Volume By Production (India, Nigeria, China, Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Japan, Philippines, Rest of World), Import Market & Volume (European Union, United States, Japan, Netherlands, Pakistan, Germany, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia), Export Market & Volume (China, Netherlands, Thailand, India, Peru, European Union, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Vietnam), Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Industry Cosmetic Industry and Others), Company Analysis (Olam International Limited Company, Kerry Inc Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CHS IncCompan and Nestle SA)"



Ginger Production – Market & Volume breakups of 11 Countries



1. India

2. Nigeria

3. China

4. Nepal

5. Indonesia

6. Thailand

7. Bangladesh

8. Cameroon

9. Japan

10. Philippines

11. Rest of World



Ginger Import – Market & Volume breakups of 10 Countries



1. European Union

2. United States

3. Japan

4. Netherlands

5. Pakistan

6. Germany

7. Malaysia

8. United Kingdom

9. Canada

10. Saudi Arabia



Ginger Export – Market & Volume breakups of 10 Countries



1. China

2. Netherlands

3. Thailand

4. India

5. Peru

6. European Union

7. Brazil

8. Germany

9. Spain

10. Vietnam



Ginger Application Market – Application breakups are done into 4 Industry



• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical

• Industry Cosmetic Industry

• Others



All companies has been covered from 3 Viewpoints



• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Revenues



Company Analysis



1. Olam International Limited Company

2. Kerry Inc Company.

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. CHS Inc Company

5. Nestle SA



About the Company:



Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.



Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.

