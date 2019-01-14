GP Ice Race: Spectacular motorsport event in Zell am See with unique line up

14.01.19

- Impressive entries with race and rally cars from every decade of motorsport at GP Ice Race in Zell am See

- Great variety from historic race cars like Otto Mathé’s 1950’s single seater “Fetzenflieger” to modern day race and rally cars

- Former World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl powers legendary Audi Sport Quattro S1 as well as a Porsche around the icy track

- Full house in all motorsport categories – Zell am See faces a motorsport spectacle on ice never seen before

- Racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck demonstrates Austro Daimler ADR 6 Sport Torpedo formerly owned by his father Hans

- For the moment, Zell am See can be easily reached. Motorsport fans can buy tickets online on the website www.gpicerace.com



The GP Ice Race in Zell am See (19th and 20th January 2019) showcases an impressive array from historic to modern race and rally cars, which has never been seen on ice before. Motorsport fans can expect an unique spectacle of skijoring – where skiers are drawn by cars – and motorsport action in four race categories for historic as well as modern race and rally cars. The organisers report “full house” with 130 competitors on the entry list like the hotels in Zell am See do for their rooms. For the time being, the weather in the area is perfect, the race track on an air field can easily be reached and the ice track is in top condition.



“We are really overwhelmed by the feedback we got for our maiden event. When we had the idea to re-ignite the famous ice races in Zell am See, which have been run between 1937 and 1974, with a modern interpretation, we never thought to have such an impressive field of competitors. Never before, legendary race and rally cars have been brought together in such a big number and of such high quality,” emphasizes Ferdinand Porsche from Zell am See, together with Nuremberg born Vinzenz Greger initiator of the event and co-founder of Greger Porsche Classic Cars.



The variety among the around 130 entries covers the 1930s to modern times. Audi offers a spectacular time travel from 1938 to the future. Hans-Joachim Stuck presents the hill climb legend Auto Union Typ C, which is part of an historic car exhibition. The former Formula One driver also demonstrates an Austro Daimler ADR 6 Sport Torpedo from 1929, originally owned by his racing father Hans. Double World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl gives the most spectacular rally car of all times, the Audi Sport Quattro S1, as well as a Porsche a spin. Additionally, the Audi RS5 DTM with 2017 DTM Champion René Rast and the ground-breaking FIA Formula E World Championship winning Audi e-tron FE04, driven by Daniel Abt, are present.



Volkswagen displays the all-electric prototype ID. R, 2018 winner and new record holder of the legendary Pikes Peak hill climb. The 1986 Group A World Championship winning VW Golf 2 GTI and the unique twin-engined VW Golf 2 Pikes Peak from 1987 are driven by rally star Jochi Kleint. Multiple Pikes Peak and Le Mans winner Romain Dumas powers Volkswagen’s brand-new rally car Polo GTI R5 around the icy track.



Škoda brings reigning WRC 2 champion Jan Kopecký to Zell am See. He faces promising Austrian junior Julian Wagner, both driving a Škoda Fabia R5, in the R5 competition. Austrian rally driver Günther Knobloch will start as well with his Škoda Fabia R5 in the highly competitive R5 field. Seven times German Rally Champion Matthias Kahle drifts a 140 horse power, rear wheel driven Škoda 130 RS in a spectacular style around the race track.



Famous Porsche race drivers Marc Lieb and Richard Lietz join the competition with a private Mitsubishi and a Porsche 924 respectively. Former Formula One ace, Le Mans winner and Porsche Ambassador Mark Webber heads the list of celebrities attending the spectacular motorsport event. A Group B Lancia Rally 037 in Martini livery as well the Audi Quattro of passionate Austrian rally driver Christof Klausner underline the ice racing talent of historic race cars.



A rear-wheel driven Red Bull NASCAR race car, originally known from the tarmac tracks of the famous US American race series and today serving as a demo race car on the Red Bull Ring in Austria, is promising lots of sideways action. At GP Ice Race, the more than 650 hp of the 6.5 litre V8 engine definitely will give the studded tires a hard time. The KTM X-Bow challenge will not only offer spectacular motorsport, fans can also win passenger rides.



Among the vintage cars, one of the stars will be an iconic Porsche 550 Spyder – nicknamed “James Dean” Porsche –, which was entered some 60 years ago into the ice race and formerly owned by Ferry Porsche. Another light weight rear-wheel driven pure sports roadster was born in 1952, when German race driver Otto Mathé created the so-called MA-01 “Fetzenflieger”. Weighing in at only 490 kilograms, the tiny race car is powered by a 1.5 litre Porsche engine offering 130 hp. Welcome last minute entries are an Alfa Romeo 8C 2900, a Group C race car called “Spice Tiger”, who won its class at the famous 24 hours race at Le Mans. An Abarth Porsche 356, which was successful at the Targa Florio road race and in Le Mans, is displayed in the car exhibition. A historic and unique Martini BMW 700, a sports car from the early 1960s weighing only 590 kilograms, joins the competition on the track.



A fully electric Formula Student Racer EDGE10 is shown on a static display as well. Students from the Technical University in Vienna – where GP Ice Race initiator Ferdinand Porsche is enrolled – developed battery, engine and all components of the single seater. The 109 horse power electric engine has to handle a dry weight of only 169 kilograms.



Local radio station “Welle 1” broadcasts live coverage of the GP Ice Race weekend. “Senn Air” offers helicopter flights to see the action from an eagle’s perspective.



Motorsport fans can purchase two days tickets online on www.gpicerace.com or single day tickets at the box office on the day of the event.

