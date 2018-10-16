Gluten-free Pizza with the Monolith Ceramic Grill

16.10.18

A highlight on our beautiful terrace in the countryside is our new ceramic grill from Monolith. We never baked something with a grill and were so excited when we found out how many possibilities you have with this beauty of a grill! You can barbecue, smoke, bake, cook and desiccate with the Monolith ceramic grill! We decided to get the Monolith classic model and are more than happy with it! To heat the grill we took wood coal. Here you can find an instruction how to heat the grill in the best possible way. It’s very easy and it should only take you 20min-30min. As we also ordered this pizza stone and the pizza spatula from Monolith, we decided to make a gluten-free pizza for our first barbecue with the Monolith classic ceramic grill. And it was definitely a good idea! We used our favorite gluten-free pizza recipe , but added pumpkin instead of sweet potato to the dough this time. We topped it with spinach pesto, onions, buffalo mozzarella, king oyster mushrooms and figs to create a delicious autumn recipe. Such a tasty combination! We were so curious to see if the pizza tastes different than our normal one, that we make in the oven in our kitchen and were not surprised to find out that there is a big difference! The pizza tasted even better! The texture was the perfect combination of soft and crunchy, you have this little wonderful smokey flavour and the pizza was done after a few minutes of baking. It was seriously so much fun! We enjoyed it with our neigbors and friends in the garden next to a bundt fire on our cozy outdoor furniture from Tine K Home that we bought earlier this summer – such a wonderful autumn evening. Now we want to eat our pizza like that all the time and are already thinking about what to bake next ???? As we had so many apples this year, we might try to do a baked apple in the Monolith Grill soon, so stay tuned guys!



Gluten-free Mozarella-Pizza with Pumpkin Dough and Mushrooms



Ingredients for 2-3 pizzas (for 3-4 persons)



Gluten-free Pizza Dough with Pumpkin





500g gluten-free flour mix for yeast dough (we took the organic „Universal“-flour mix from Bauckhof, which consists of cornstarch, rice flour, millet flour and guar gum)

300g baked hokkaido pumpkin (about 1/2 small to medium size)

300ml plant milk (maybe you´ll need 50-100ml more, if the pumpkin is very dry; we used a mix of coconut milk and millet milk)

2 pck active dry yeast

2 tsp pizza spice

1 pinch of caraway

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil





Homemade Spinach Pesto





80g spinach

30g pumpkin seeds

60-70ml olive oil

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of pepper





Topping





200-250g buffalo mozarella (or mozarella)

8-10 mushrooms (king oyster mushroom or others…)

3-4 little red onions

3-4 figs

1 handful olives

fresh thyme

seasalt

pepper





Wash the hokkaido pumpkin, destem, halve and remove the seeds with a tablespoon. Then cut into quarters and bake in the oven on a sheet of baking paper at 200°C (400°F) top/bottom heat for around 30 minutes until soft. Then take 300g of the warm baked pumpkin and purée together with the plant milk. Blend gluten-free flour mix, active dry yeast, salt and spices in a mixing bowl. Add the pumpkin purée and olive oil (the purée should be warm, but not hot) and knead the dough for 2 minutes (use disposable gloves, if possible). Take a new mixing bowl (plastik or ceramic, no metal!), brush the inside with a vegetable oil and leave the gluten-free yeast dough in the bowl for 1,5 hours on a warm spot to let the dough raise, covered with a damp kitchen towel (we always put the bowl in the oven at 50°C/100-120°F, that worked pretty well for us). In the meantime prepare the spinach pesto. Just mix all ingredients in a blender. When the dough is raised, take one third and place it on a well floured piece of baking paper, flour the top and the rolling pin as well and roll out the dough to a circle, trim the edges with a pizza cutter to get a nice pizza shape. Repeat that process 2 times with the remaining dough. Pull the gluten-free pizza doughs together with the baking paper on several baking sheets and let raise for another 30-40 minutes (if you want again in the oven at 50°C/100-120°F). Meanwhile preheat the ceramic-grill to 350°C/660°F (or preheat the oven to 250°C/500°F top/bottom heat after the dough raised again). Now cut the vegetables: slice the mushrooms, cut the red onions in quarters, halve the olives, quarter the figs and cut the buffalo mozarella into slices.



Pizza in the oven:



If you bake the gluten-free pizza in the oven, just leave the dough on the baking paper and baking sheet. Spread with spinach pesto and top with the vegetables and buffalo mozarella. Bake for around 30 minutes. Afterwards sprinkle fresh thyme, pepper and a bit sesalt on top.



Pizza on the pizza stone in the ceramic grill:



If you bake the gluten-free pizza on a pizza stone, you should first flour the pizza spatula, then place the pizza spatula upside down on the pizza dough and flip both together, so the former top of the pizza dough is now laying on the pizza spatula (now pull off the baking paper carefully) – we made the experience, that gluten-free yeast dough is a bit instable, and in that way it´s easier to keep the shape of the pizza and it slides easier on the pizza stone. Just spread spinach pesto on the pizza, top with the vegetables and buffalo mozarella and bake for a few minutes in the ceramic grill until crispy. In the end sprinkle fresh thyme, pepper and a little pinch of seasalt on top.

