Antimoderne Formen, gegen die Reproduktion unserer Gegenwart

Discussion of Kerstin Stakemeier‘s book Entgrenzter Formalismus. Verfahren einer antimodernen Ästhetik (b_books, 2017).



With Anselm Franke (head of visual arts and film, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin), Juliane Rebentisch (professor of philosophy and aesthetics, Offenbach University of Art and Design) and Kerstin Stakemeier (professor for art theory and art education, Akademie der Bildenden Künste Nürnberg), moderated by Jenny Nachtigall (scientific assistant at the department of philosophy and aesthetics at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich)



“Even if modernity could have gone better, it never would have gone well.” Based on this polemical statement, Kerstin Stakemeier in her book Entgrenzter Formalismus. Verfahren einer antimodernen Ästhetik engages to search for an antimodern (art) history, whose threads Stakemeier picks up everywhere throughout modernity in order to connect them with the present. Her aim is to dissolve the boundaries of modernity in the present, to propose an aesthetic formalism that does not break out of art, but breaks it open, that rejects its autonomy as a bourgeois constraint and prepares to devalue it. It is this aesthetic theory of progressive self-abolition that will be discussed in the panel discussion.



In German language

Admission free

