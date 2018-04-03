CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA ticket shop open

The online ticket shop for CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is now open. The premier national trade show for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business launches on 14-16 May in Shanghai, and visitors who buy their tickets online can make a 40 per cent saving on their entry fee compared with registering onsite. Tickets can be purchased here: www.chinafruitlogistica.cn/en/audience/tickets.html



Taking place at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing, CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the new addition to the brand family that includes FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading global and continental trade shows for the fresh fruit and vegetable business respectively.



CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the premier platform on a national scale for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, bringing together producers, traders, retailers and service providers from across the country and providing effective international connections to the wide world of fresh produce.



Companies from around the globe and throughout the value chain have signed up to exhibit at the inaugural edition of CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Exhibitors from Australia, China, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Turkey, Thailand, Uruguay and the US will be showcasing their products and services at the trade fair.



Exhibitors include both regular participants across the FRUIT LOGISTICA family of events, such as major Chinese trading company Goodfarmer, as well as debut exhibitors, such as leading fresh food e-tailer Yiguo. The Alibaba-invested e-tailer will be showcasing its new supply chain platform, Win-Chain Supply Chain.



“Yiguo Group has been able to meet many fruit supply partners over the years and has brought its products to tens of millions of consumers through Tmall Fresh, Suning Fresh and new retail channels,” said Andy Zhang, vice-president of Yiguo Group’s Win-Chain Supply Chain Management. “This year, we have a new platform to connect our global fruit resources, Win-Chain.”



Information and insights



Visitors to CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA can also access the best combination of information and insights on the show-floor with a new three-track programme powered by ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE and ASIAFRUIT CHINA.



At the FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA Keynote Stage, trade show visitors can take part in the core conference programme featuring a mix of keynote presentations, strategic insights and panel discussions on the hot topics in China’s fresh produce business. Speakers include Haisheng president Gao Liang; Joanna Zheng, director of category planning for TMall Fresh; Cha Nan, senior analyst with 36Kr Research Institute; and Zespri’s global marketing director Ng Kok Hwee.



At the Expert Stage, visitors can meet industry experts, and get practical insights on the best products, systems and solutions for their business.



Meanwhile, the Media Studio features quick-fire live interviews with key industry figures covering the latest trends and innovations.



“Our three-track programme is packed with information to suit everybody’s needs, from strategic insights to practical know-how,” says ASIAFRUIT CHINA editor Yuxin Yang.



All components of the programme are open to CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors, and take place in the same hall as the exhibition, which is open from 10am to 4pm daily.



China’s rapid growth as a consumer market continues to fuel the expansion of the global fresh produce trade, with the country tipped to become the world’s largest fruit importer in the years to come. China’s fresh fruit imports grew by 11 per cent in 2017 to top 3.8m tonnes, according to data from China Customs. The increase was driven by bananas (+17 per cent year-on-year), longan (+48 per cent) and oranges (+61 per cent).

