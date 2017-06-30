- Pressemitteilung BoxID 660713
Foal shows on July, 4th and 5th
The Oldenburg-International foals will be presented on the 4th of July. Among many others, the first foals of Diamant de Plaisir (1:15 pm) and Ogano (2:00 pm) will be evaluated. The young stallions are competing for the Oldenburger main premium prize this year. All Oldenburger foals have the chance to be selected for the big auction in Vechta.
On July, 5th, the Oldenburg foal show will take place at the Sosath Stud. All eyes will be on the evaluation of Devonport's (2:15 pm) and For Dance' (2:45 pm) first age group.
Breeders have the opportunity to meet and exchange on both days, there will be a foal branding and chipping for Oldenburg foals. Guests are welcome.
