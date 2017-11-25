Antenna lines from Herth+Buss (FAKRA plugs)

Repairing the antenna line can often be a fiddly task, but this solution makes light work of it. Three different antenna cables with lengths of 1.25 m, 2 m and 5 m make it easier for workshops to connect the antenna to the radio, for example.



Various FAKRA housings (female and/or male) are usually used in vehicles. In some cases, there may even be no FAKRA housing at all in the form of a mating plug because the vehicle manufacturers have routed the line along the entire length of the vehicle without any intermediate plugs. These FAKRA housings are generally available in different coded variants with fixed colour assignments. For the sake of simplicity – and in order to allow the housings to be used universally – we have opted for the code Z variant (water blue).



If it becomes apparent during a repair that a female FAKRA housing is installed in the vehicle, our repair cable can be connected immediately. If the connector in the vehicle is male, the adapter cable with article number 51277244 can be inserted intermediately with a choice of doing so on one side or on both sides. This cable features a connector housing on both ends, allowing it to be used in conjunction with the coaxial cables mentioned above. We've also considered the scenario whereby no FAKRA housing in the form of a mating plug is present in the vehicle at all. If technicians in the workshop are therefore looking for an option for connecting one individual line with the new repair lines, they can use the adapter cable 51277245. This set of articles comprises a crimped-on female FAKRA contact (+ housing), a crimped-on female FME contact (+ housing) and a male FME contact. The advantage with this article is that the contact can also be soldered. As an alternative, the plug housing set 50390773 may also be used for directly connecting to the antenna line in the vehicle: at the request of workshops, Herth+Buss has now added the plug housing sets 50390772 and -773 to the Elparts product range.



Antenna cable

FAKRA

Article number: 51277241, -243



Adapter cable, antenna line

FAKRA

Article number: 51277244, -245



Plug housing set

FAKRA

Article number: 50390772, -773

Herth+Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG







