The FWT Announces New Partnerships with KDDI and TOYO TIRES for Hakuba and Verbier EventsHakuba, Japan, )
KDDI is now the main partner for the 2020 Hakuba, Japan event taking place January 18-25, 2020. The KDDI drone team will augment the event experience by capturing original drone footage of the competition. In addition, KDDI will provide all competitors with KDDI smartphones to track rider line data, altitude, and speed during competition.
As main partner for the Hakuba and Verbier events, the new partnership with TOYO TIRES will also feature two exclusive video releases during the 2020 season.
“The partnership between TOYO TIRES and Freeride World Tour (FWT) is a fantastic development for FWT. Our common values of passion, performance and fun in the outdoors symbolize this natural collaboration.” - Nicolas Hale-Woods, Freeride World Tour CEO.
The FWT is proud to announce these new partnerships that will help expand and solidify the freeride experience across Asia and Europe.
