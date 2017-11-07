- Pressemitteilung BoxID 680959
EASA addresses aviation's impact on climate change
These new aviation environmental standards will contribute to improved local air quality and to the overall climate change objectives of the Paris Agreement which is being discussed at the UN climate change conference in Bonn this month, https://cop23.unfccc.int/. EASA is committed to a cleaner and quieter aviation sector through a variety of measures, including product (i.e. aircraft, engine) environmental standards; while supporting improved operational practices, sustainable aviation fuels, market based measures and voluntary industry initiatives. “Ensuring that aviation contributes to the goal of mitigating climate change is important for EASA who led the work on the aeroplane CO2 standard”, said Executive Director Patrick Ky.
The number of European flights, and associated CO2 emissions, has increased by 80% between 1990 and 2014, and is predicted to continue to grow http://www.easa.europa.eu/eaer/executive-summary.
The Opinion implements the results on aeroplane CO2 standards from the Committee on Aviation Environment Protection (CAEP 10) meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which was held in Montreal (Canada) in February 2016.
More information on Opinion 09/2017.
European Aviation Safety Agency
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is the centerpiece of the European Union's strategy for aviation safety. Our mission is to promote and achieve the highest common standards of safety and environmental protection in civil aviation. Based in Cologne, the Agency currently employs more than 800 experts and administrators from all over Europe.
