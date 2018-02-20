Investment in Cologne-based cake manufacturer deineTorte.de

Through one of its affiliated companies and with effect from the 19th of February 2018, Dr. August Oetker KG has acquired a minority stake (49 percent) in InterNestor GmbH - the European market leader for customizable photo cakes.



The shares were acquired from the existing investors KSK-Wagniskapital GmbH and the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) as well as InterNestor GmbH. All parties have agreed to confidentiality on the purchase price. The Cologne-based company operates online shops in five countries (Germany: deineTorte.de, France: votreGateau.fr, Netherlands: jeEigenTaart.nl, Poland: twojTort.pl and Sweden: dinTårta.se) and employs more than 60 people.



Every month, the company produces several thousand cakes and generated sales in the low single-digit million range in the financial year 2017.



Founded in 2006 by Alexander Weinzetl and Henrik Svensson, the company has since made a name for itself in the field of cake delivery services, especially with customization via an online cake configurator. The creative bakery products are produced in their own confectionery center located in Cologne. With the help of innovative printer technology and using food colorings, personalized designs are printed on high-quality Danish Odense marzipan or fondant. The focus is on motif, photo, birthday, wedding and company cakes. The assortment is complemented by cupcakes, macarons, cake pops, brownies and tartlets for every occasion and every age. Shipping partners assume the safe and reliable delivery Europe-wide for the desired date.



InterNestor GmbH will continue to operate as an independent company and at the same time benefit from access to the Oetker Group, in particular to Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG and Oetker Digital GmbH. The current management and employees will continue unchanged. They will continue to lead the company with the successful start-up mentality.



"With the acquisition of the minority stake in InterNestor GmbH, Oetker is investing in an already established platform for sophisticated and creative cakes and will provide intensive support for them with the broad know-how of our group company Oetker Digital.



The investment optimally complements our already existing digital cake portfolio - such as oetker.de, backen.de and kuchenfreude.de - and promotes our expansion strategy in this future segment" reports Dr. Albert Christmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG and the Oetker Digital GmbH.



"With Dr. Oetker, we are pleased to have a renowned strategic partner at our side. The combination of the strengths of the large family business Dr. Oetker and us as a start-up provide the ideal basis for us to further our goals of growth, brand awareness and international expansion" said Alexander Weinzetl, Managing Director of InterNestor GmbH.



About InterNestor



InterNestor GmbH was founded in 2006 by Henrik Svensson and Alexander Weinzetl in Cologne. Since 2009, it has been producing and distributing customized baked goods in its own web shop under the brand deineTorte.de. The company is the market-leading online cake distributer and provides a large selection of cake ideas for every occasion. In recent years, the company has become the most successful shopping portal for cakes in Europe.



About Oetker Digital



Oetker Digital GmbH was founded at the end of October 2016 and actively supports the companies of the Oetker Group on their way to a digital future with systems and technical expertise. As a partner, it strengthens the group's established brands and identifies and develops new, sustainable business models that will enhance the digital profile of the Oetker Group for the future. As part of a holistic approach to digital transformation, Oetker Digital is investing heavily in venture capital funds and start-ups. Likewise, the company creates its own start-ups such as the online platform Kuchenfreude.de.

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

With around 26,000 employees and a turnover of just under 11 billion Euros (including sales of shipping company Hamburg Süd, which was sold on November 30, 2017 with all its subsidiaries amounting to 5,624 million Euros), the Oetker Group is one of the largest national family businesses. A broad diversification in five business segments with a total of more than 300 companies characterizes the internationally operating company, which has been in existence for more than 125 years.

