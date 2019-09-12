Pressemitteilung BoxID: 766998 (Deutscher Fußball Botschafter e.V.)

German football ambassador E.V. visits public award winner 2018 Loris Karius in Istanbul

As part of an official visit, the German Football Ambassador, represented by President Roland Bischof, is currently in Istanbul with Loris Karius, the 2018 winner of the public award.



Karius was delighted about the news of the visit of the German football ambassador initiator Roland Bischof to his "new" club Besiktas Istanbul (on loan from FC Liverpool), which was organised at short notice.



Especially as Karius was unable to attend last year's award ceremony due to the ongoing season.



Now R. Bischof, who came from Germany especially for this reception, could personally present the award to Loris Karius. In the course of the presentation there is also the support of a social project selected by Loris Karius.



Bishop commented: "Unfortunately, we both did not yet manage to meet in person for the award ceremony. However, any contact has always been very uncomplicated and relaxed. I am therefore very happy to meet him and present him with his well-deserved award.



German football is multi-cultural from childhood on, whether in Biberach or Berlin. Maybe that's why German football professionals become open minded sportsmen who get involved socially and emotionally wherever they work".



The audience award in the "Player" category in 2018 went to Loris Karius, at the time FC Liverpool. The goalkeeper from Biberach won the public voting with great support of the fans against ten other nominees and thanked the guests present at the 2018 award ceremony by video message.



"Winning the audience award means a lot to me, because it is a recognition of my performance.



Football has the power to bring people and cultures together. I am proud to be able to represent Germany abroad in the best possible way," said Karius.

