The new BAVARIA E34 is going on E-Summer-Tour in July and August

The five stops on the E-Summer-Tour are Berlin, Travemünde, Bodensee twice, and Speyer. The star of this year’s tour through Germany and Switzerland is the new Bavaria E34. The second motor yacht from Bavaria Yachts’ successful E-line will celebrate its world premier at the Bavaria Open Days in Giebelstadt on 23 and 24 June.



The first stop in this year’s E-Summer-Tour will be Werder an der Havel at the gates of Berlin and Potsdam. Here, for the very first time, visitors will be able to take the brand new Bavaria E34 for a test drive from 7 to 9 July. The host of the E-Summer Tour stop in Berlin is Allert Marin, Bavaria Yachts’ dealership for sailing yacht and motor boats in this region. From Berlin, the Bavaria E34 heads to the Baltic Sea. In Travemünde, the slightly smaller sister of the successful Bavaria E40 can be viewed on 22 and 23 July at NordOstsee Yachten in the fishing port.



And the Bavaria E34 is surprisingly roomy. 10.3 metres in length, the BAVARIA E34 has two full-size double cabins, two bathrooms and a large saloon with a unique 360-degree panoramic view. In the middle of the saloon, the central steering position not only affords a perfect view of the yacht during the voyage, but is also at the centre of the action. In front of the steering position are the large pantry and the dining table for cosy evening meals. And behind the steering position is the large cockpit for enjoying the sun and having fun in the water on the bathing platform – for a perfect day at sea. And for those who really want to relax, there is a large area for sunbathing on the foredeck.



During the tour, the Bavaria E34 makes two stops at Lake Constance: From 28 to 30 July at the Yacht-Center in Kressbronn, near Friedrichshafen and from 31 July to 3 August at Pro Nautik in Romanshorn on the Swiss side of Lake Constance.



Bavaria Yachts has used the tried-and-tested 60, 110 and 220 hp Volvo Penta motors for the drives. The Bavaria E34, just like the somewhat larger Bavaria E40, has also been built using the environmentally friendly diesel-electric hybrid drive.



This year’s grand finale of the E-Summer-Tour will take place in Speyer on the Rhine on 5 and 6 August. Against the backdrop of the cathedral city, the host Yacht-Center Mannheim will take customers and enthusiasts of the Bavaria E34 on test drives on the Rhine.



The Bavaria E34, which is extremely easy and safe to drive, is available in two versions, as a sedan or with a flying bridge. At home on all waterways – on rivers, canals and off the coast – the Bavaria E34 is suited equally to the discerning owner as it is to high-end charter use.



Anyone wishing to take part in the E-Summer Tour can register on the Bavaria Yachts website. www.bavariayachts.com/e34-summer-tour



E-Summer Tour 2017



22.06. - 24.06. World Premiere - Shipyard Day, Giebelstadt

07.07. - 09.07. Allert Marin, Havel, Berlin

22.07. - 23.07. NordOstsee Yachten, Travemünde / Baltic Sea

28.07. - 30.07. Yacht-Center, Kressbronn / Lake Constance

31.07. - 03.08. Pro Nautik, Romanshorn / Lake Constance

05.08. - 06.08. Yacht-Center Mannheim, Speyer / Rhine









