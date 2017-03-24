Shows at the start of the year: positive statements from Bavaria Yachts

Record sales of more than 160 yachts were announced by Bavaria Yachts at boot Düsseldorf at the end of January. More trade fairs in Istanbul, Miami, Tulln, Frederica, Helsinki, Dubai, Moscow and Stockholm followed in February and March. With overwhelmingly positive signs, as the Bavaria Yachts Sales Team reports.



Stefan Klaassen, Head of Sales Bavaria Yachts: “This year’s boot, under the motto Bavaria World was a huge success for Bavaria Yachts. With a total of 24 catamarans, sailing yachts and motor boats on almost 4,000 square metres of exhibition space in halls 15 and 17, it was by far the largest stand at this year’s boot. In conjunction with our national and international partners, the Bavaria World opened on the first day of the show with two premieres. With our new flag ship of the sailing yacht flotilla, the Bavaria C57, and the new and luxurious motor boat Bavaria R40 Coupe, we have set new standards and will continue on this path in the future. The whole team is proud of what it has achieved. Our aim is to create the best possible quality of life on the water for our customers, and we hope to build on this positive trend in the future.”



Istanbul Boat Show (CNR Istanbul), 11th to 19th of February



“In Turkey, the Bavaria Yachts brand has continued to grow in strength and had the largest stand at this year’s Istanbul Boat Show. And it was a great success, which was proved by the number of units sold at the show. The premiere of the Bavaria E40 Sedan, the Bavaria E40 Fly and the Bavaria R40 Fly were particularly well received by the public”, reports Tihana Tadinac, Sales Manager Southern Europe.



Miami Boat Show, 16th to 20th of February



Simon Claxton, Sales Manager Americas: “Our distributors in the USA did a fantastic job at the Miami Boat Show. Units were sold directly at the show and the feedback from the customers on the new models Bavaria R40 and Bavaria E40 was extremely good.”



Austria Boat Show, 2nd to 5th of March



“There was a constant stream of visitors to the exhibition stands of our outstanding sales partners Meltl und Yacht Center. Bavaria Yachts was the largest exhibitor in Tulln, and we are delighted that we were able to complete a large number of sales. A particular highlight were the 30th anniversary celebrations of our partner Pitter Yachtcharter attended by countless Bavaria fans, investors, and business partners”, reports Mike Broemel, Sales Manager Central Europe.



Stockholm International Boat Show, 4th to 12th of March



“Bavaria Yachts presented an extremely diverse offering to the more than 83,000 visitors at the International Boat Show Allt för Sjön in Stockholm. Bavia Yachts AB our sales partner for Bavaria Yachts sailing and motor boats, Nautic Alliance as our boat charter and service partner, and our catamaran partner Navigare Yachting demonstrated their usual professional standards in looking after those interested in our products and, with our eyes on the future, the course has already been set for the 2018 season”, reports Marian Scheer, Sales Manager Northern Europe.



Dubai International Boat Show, 28th of February to 4th of March



“After a three-year hiatus for Bavaria in the Emirates, this January we found the right partner for the region when we teamed up with Sailing Plus. There was a lot of demand at the Dubai International Boat Show, particularly for the Bavaria R55, Bavaria C57 and Nautitech 46 Fly models and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The first Bavaria yachts were sold successfully at the show and can be seen in Dubai from July/August and in Sailing Plus’ own marina in Ghantoot Island Resort & Marina”, reports Luca Meffle, Business Development Manager.

