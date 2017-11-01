A world's first from Strautmann

On the occasion of the Agritechnica 2017, Strautmann is presenting an absolute world's first. The adaptive Verti-Q is an add-on system for the self-propelled Verti-Mix SF fodder mixing wagon, which revolutionises fodder mixing technology. The Verti-Q serves to completely autonomously and flexibly meet the coming challenges on livestock farms.



Verti-Q – this stands for the Verti-Mix SF as basic machine, combined with a smart control system (IQ). Based on more than 20 years of experience in the field of self-propelled fodder mixing technology, the autonomously operating self-propelled machine is the product of the future. The Verti-Q system complements the existing product of a self-propelled fodder mixing wagon with hardware and software modules, thus enabling all operating processes to be carried out autonomously. This covers all functions from fodder intake and transport right through to mixing and even distribution in the stable.



The main factor here is a high-precision GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) serving to manoeuvre the machine in the yard and silo units with centimetre precision. Furthermore, a 2D laser scanner rotating around its own axis for three-dimensional detection of the surroundings calculates the best position for the cut surface in the silo units. Moreover, there are various sensors which help to record different machine parameters.



The calculations are carried out by a powerful industrial computer which records and processes the data and defines the required process steps. In addition, the operating functions of the machine such as the pick-up milling cutter, the mixing auger or the fodder discharge are also enabled by the computer.



Particular importance is attached to the safety system of the Verti-Q. It has been developed in compliance with current safety standards and rules. Thus, the different safety systems such as cameras and sensors interact with each other, e.g. in order to ensure safe navigation at any time and in any weather conditions.



The Verti-Q also excels by its unique flexibility. Whereas all automatic feeding systems available on the market so far work exclusively autonomously, the Verti-Q system also enables conventional feeding via the driver's platform. Thus, flexible and independent running and feeding is possible in case of workload peaks such as e.g. during grass or maize harvesting. Manual operation therefore also enables travelling on public roads. With its Verti-Q, Strautmann has developed an innovative product which is already successfully used in practice.



The 0 series in selected medium-sized enterprises is planned for mid-2018. The Verti-Q will be exhibited at the Agritechnica 2017, hall 27, stand G32.

