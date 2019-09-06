Pressemitteilung BoxID: 766152 (Azimut Benetti S.p.A.)

Breaking News: Azimut S8 IS on her way to Cannes Yachting Festival

A surprise debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019 for this new model that exudes charm and develops the style codes expressed by Alberto Mancini in the Collection: modernity, power, design and sportiness, interpreted with the utmost elegance.







24.63 meters long, she stands out for her highly innovative technology, combining the extensive use of Carbon Tech with a triple installation Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system to deliver undisputed benefits in terms of performance, quiet running, manoeuvrability, consumption and comfort.







The one of its kind layout features four cabins on the lower deck and a closed galley on an intermediate deck. The Main Deck concept is an alternation of lounge and dining areas, characterised by seamless continuity extending across the interior and exterior design. In the stern, the Pivoting Platform Expander system makes it easy to extend the swim platform.







The interiors by Francesco Guida are available in two decor versions: Platinum and Black Pearl. Both cosy and sophisticated, they stand out for the colours and materials used for the furnishings.





With a design that is as aggressive as it is sophisticated, Azimut S8 will be on show for all to see at the upcoming Cannes boat show, joining the other novelties S10, Azimut 78 and Atlantis 45.



Brimming with charm, the S8 adopts the new style codes expressed by Mancini in this extraordinary Collection, in which he interprets drive, modernity and sportiness in their most sophisticated and intriguing sense.



The yacht will take the place of the extremely successful 77S and features the exclusive combination of Carbon Tech with a triple installation Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system, making her a sporty yacht equipped with leading-edge technology.



The extensive use of carbon (flybridge, deck and platform) and the triple installation IPS propulsion system (optimised with a significant investment of resources and effort by Azimut Yachts’ Innovation Lab) bring with them a long series of undeniable benefits that make this model even more unique.



S8 stands out first and foremost for her unprecedented manoeuvrability, silence and significantly lower consumption than the category as a whole.



With a more compact engine room, S8’s layout is one of a kind: not only does the night area accommodate four cabins and four bathrooms, but there is also a big garage with room for two water toys (a standout feature on the market) and a closed galley on an intermediate deck between the Main and Lower Decks. This means that the Main Deck can be dedicated entirely to indoor and outdoor lounge and dining areas. On this deck, designed for socialising, the same design approach has been used for both interiors and exteriors, resulting in a seamless sense of continuity.



The perfection of the layout is completed by crew quarters consisting of two cabins with access through a side door aft of the superstructure.



The interiors by Francesco Guida are available in two decor versions: Platinum and Black Pearl. Both welcoming and sophisticated, they stand out for the colours and materials used. The Black Pearl version is the one presented at Cannes.



At technical level, many of the solutions proposed by the ECS (Enhanced Cruising Solutions) programme have been used: active trim control, which automatically adjusts the boat’s trim and ensures the best possible consumption efficiency; joystick driving, which maintains the course set at all speeds, guarantees comfortable, safe driving with perfect control, and provides an intuitive, user-friendly interface; and, finally, an integrated onboard control and monitoring system, which also includes an interface system with the main services, including air conditioning in the yacht’s various settings.

