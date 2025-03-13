Kontakt
Island of Volcanic Heritage: Burgundy Wines Crafted at The Perfect Place – Since 1271

Uniquely situated in the subtropical microclimate of the Kaiserstuhl eleven peaks, Eleven Hills winery seeks to bring you wine that has been formed over the eons.

Due to its content of rich volcanic soil and the protection from the elements provided by the hills, these vineyards produce truly one-of-a-kind wines.

Where there is ta1k elsewhere about Riesling, it has been around for more than 1,000 years natural dry, powerful burgundy wines of world format. Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris are the autochthonous grape varieties of the Kaiserstuhl − an extinct volcano created in the Tertiary more than 50 million years ago.

The region in the very southwest of Germany in Rhine valley is geologically one of the oldest wine-growing terroirs in Europe. The Mediterranean climate is ideal for viticulture.

MOUNTAIN TERRACES REACH INTO THE NATURE RESERVE − SUSTAINABLE VITICULTURE IN OBERBERGEN | GERMANY

Winemaker Wolfgang Schupp have been relying on a natural and minimalist vinification for years. The wines are vinified with an organic yeast, selected from the own vineyard. The multifaceted wines are all purely vegan and naturally dry vinified. Landscape maintenance of the small parcels have always been a concem of the Oberbergener Winzer families.

WINE CRAFTED AN THE PERFECT PLACE

