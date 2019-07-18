Nussbaumstr. 3
A recognised brand celebrates its anniversary: PAR®-tasting of more than 1100 wines from 27 countries during the 10th grand international organic wine award
Germany, Italy and Austria represent the majority of participants - maximum score for Greece and Switzerland(lifePR) ( Frasdorf, )
Furthermore, produce from Germany, Italy, Austria, as well as wines from Spain, France, Hungary, South Africa and China were rated with Top Gold. The Awarding Ceremony will take place on the 26th of July during the Vino Alpi 2019 event in Klagenfurt, Austria. Complete ranking results, including the evaluation sheets, are available under www.bioweinpreis.de.
Also this year, the contest showed the international diversity at the top position. Twenty-two products from Germany – the country with most submitted wines – were decorated with a Top Gold medal. Fifteen Top Gold winners came from Italy, 14 from Austria, five from Spain, four from France, three from Switzerland, two from China, as well as one Top Gold medal each went to Greece, Hungary and South Africa.
Key Topic of the tasting: Hitwave year 2018 and measures to take in the wine cellar
While vintners from warm climate zones are very well experienced with sustained high temperatures, their colleagues from the „cool climate“ regions were facing a real challenge during the record-breaking heatwave year that significantly imprinted the 2019 competition, so the unanimous opinion of the tasters.
Head of tasting Martin Darting says: „In the wake of high temperatures especially the white grapes from the cold climate zones are characterised by the discrepancy between ripe aromatics and relatively light body that is highly likely attributable to the long period of muted biological activity in the vineyard leading to the lower extraction of mineral substances by the plants. Long yeast storage, relatively oxidative ageing and the entry of mature phenols using the wooden barrel could only partly offset this „lightness“. It is unclear whether this matter is a subject to climate change. It is evidently clear that we have to address new challenges in the vineyard and cellar. Drought and heat significantly change the character and sensory standards, especially in the colder climates.“ The ranking shows that despite changed climatical conditions, some of the wines deftly presented its origin, earning an appropriate recognition of the jury. Thanks to the continuing further pieces of training, PAR® tasters can provide highly selective sensory documentation and to access the quality of products objectively and transparently.
Learn more about PAR® as well as the complete ranking including evaluation sheets and information about winemakers under www.bioweinpreis.de; read more about Vino Alpi 2019 organic wine festival under www.bioweinfestival.org.
