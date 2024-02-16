Kontakt
Technical monitoring enhances efficiency of supply systems

TÜV SÜD at light+building

Optimisation of the energy efficiency of buildings by means of technical monitoring of supply systems is one of the focus topics to be showcased by TÜV SÜD at light+building, taking place in Frankfurt/Main from 3 to 8 March 2024. The TÜV SÜD data box which is used to collect the data required for this technical monitoring will be presented by the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company at the shared BACnet® stand. (Hall 9.0, Stand E11B)

Building automation (BA) is at the heart of an intelligent building. Most medium and large-sized non-residential buildings in Germany have a BA system in place, which controls and regulates all technical supply systems. Fundamentally, BA offers the opportunity to continuously evaluate the data of the building and optimise the efficiency and interaction of the individual systems, thereby saving energy and operating costs and reducing carbon emissions.

“To ensure this also works in the real world, data must have a unique identification system that allows them to be transferred in a standardised structure to a standardised protocol“, says Patrick Lützel, building automation expert at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH, and explains, “Secure vendor-independent transfer of data should be effected through the BACnet® transfer protocol, which is also recognised as an international standard in accordance with
ISO 16484-5.” TÜV SÜD uses the TÜV SÜD data box in connection with the TÜV SÜD platform for technical monitoring. The technical monitoring services supplied by the TÜV SÜD experts create the transparency that is needed to identify the potential for savings in the supply systems of a building, reduce operating costs and ultimately improve the sustainability of the building.

TÜV SÜD is a BACnet® testing laboratory

The TÜV SÜD specialists already have comprehensive areas of expertise and experience in the field of the BACnet® protocol. TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH, for example, has been recognised as an international BACnet® testing laboratory by the BACnet Interest Group Europe (BIG-EU) and BACnet International (BI) since 2020. “This means we can provide product testing and assess products for their conformity with the BACnet® standard“, explains Patrick Lützel. This covers the entire range of BA components, spanning sensors and actuators, application-specific control systems, freely programmable DDC controllers and instrumentation and control, including operating and control systems.

Further information about TÜV SÜD’s services in the field of building information is available at https://www.tuvsud.com/en/industries/real-estate/buildings/building-automation.

Note: At light+building, TÜV SÜD will also present its testing and certification services for sustainable, connective, safe and reliable lighting, focusing on people in professional and private settings. (Hall 8.0, Stand F87)

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

