Technical monitoring enhances efficiency of supply systems

TÜV SÜD at light+building
Building automation (BA) is at the heart of an intelligent building. Most medium and large-sized non-residential buildings in Germany have a BA system in place, which controls and regulates all technical supply systems. Fundamentally, BA offers the opportunity to continuously evaluate the data of the building and optimise the efficiency and interaction of the individual systems, thereby saving energy and operating costs and reducing carbon emissions.
“To ensure this also works in the real world, data must have a unique identification system that allows them to be transferred in a standardised structure to a standardised protocol“, says Patrick Lützel, building automation expert at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH, and explains, “Secure vendor-independent transfer of data should be effected through the BACnet® transfer protocol, which is also recognised as an international standard in accordance with
ISO 16484-5.” TÜV SÜD uses the TÜV SÜD data box in connection with the TÜV SÜD platform for technical monitoring. The technical monitoring services supplied by the TÜV SÜD experts create the transparency that is needed to identify the potential for savings in the supply systems of a building, reduce operating costs and ultimately improve the sustainability of the building.
TÜV SÜD is a BACnet® testing laboratory
The TÜV SÜD specialists already have comprehensive areas of expertise and experience in the field of the BACnet® protocol. TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH, for example, has been recognised as an international BACnet® testing laboratory by the BACnet Interest Group Europe (BIG-EU) and BACnet International (BI) since 2020. “This means we can provide product testing and assess products for their conformity with the BACnet® standard“, explains Patrick Lützel. This covers the entire range of BA components, spanning sensors and actuators, application-specific control systems, freely programmable DDC controllers and instrumentation and control, including operating and control systems.
