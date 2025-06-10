TÜV SÜD expands Textile Exchange certification to Bangladesh, India and Vietnam

The trend is clear: more and more brands and manufacturers are turning to recycled materials – both for sustainability reasons and to comply with regulatory requirements. However, as the number of such products increases, so does the risk of greenwashing. „Terms such as ‚recycled‘ or ‚sustainable‘ are often vaguely defined in advertising, which confuses consumers,“’ says Raffaella Santoro, Director Global Strategic Solutions Softlines at TÜV SÜD. „What counts is objective evidence and independent testing.“This is where Textile Exchange standards come into play. They give the fashion and textile industry a way to authenticate their sustainability claims from raw material to final product. With the new accreditations in Bangladesh, India and Vietnam, TÜV SÜD is closing important gaps in its global coverage. All three countries are among the world's largest locations for textile manufacturing and finishing.However, traceability alone is often insufficient. This is particularly true of complex supply chains or blended fabrics, where it is often difficult to verify the recycled content through document checks and on-site audits alone. For this reason, TÜV SÜD also offers laboratory analysis procedures to independently determine the composition of textiles. Depending on the material, these chemical analysis tests can determine the proportion of recycled fibres, for example using spectroscopic methods or isotope analysis.„Combining audits and laboratory analysis adds real value – it verifies claims and increases trust in the brand,“ says Santoro. This approach is particularly relevant for private labels in the retail sector, which are increasingly required to provide reliable proof of sustainability.TÜV SÜD has been offering GRS and RCS certification in Asia for many years. With the expansion of scope for Textile Exchange standards by IOAS Inc., which came into effect on 1 June 2025, the company is expanding its geographical presence and capacity. New auditors have been trained, processes have been digitised and local laboratory capacities strengthened in the aforementioned countries to meet the region's growing demand.„We are seeing a sharp increase in enquiries from both exporters and international brands looking to secure their supply chains,“ explains Santoro. „TÜV SÜD is responding with targeted investments in expertise, personnel and infrastructure.“Textile Exchange is a global non-profit organisation driving beneficial impacts on climate and nature across the fashion, textile, and apparel industry. It guides a growing community of brands, manufacturers, and farmers towards more purposeful production from the very start of the supply chain.The Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and Global Recycled Standard (GRS) are designed to boost the use of recycled materials. They set the criteria for the third-party certification of recycled materials and chain of custody. The GRS includes a higher (50%) minimum recycled content percentage and additional social and environmental requirements related to processing and chemical use.With its combination of international certifications, analytical material testing and local presence, TÜV SÜD supports its customers substantiate their sustainability claims credibly, while protecting them from reputational risks arising from incorrect or misleading information. „What we need is not greenwashing, but genuine transparency,“ concludes Santoro. „We help to create it.“