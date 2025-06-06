TÜV SÜD confirms general compliance of KHNP´s Integrated Management System with IAEA`s General Safety Requirements

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) has received verification from TÜV SÜD that its Integrated Management System generally complies with General Safety Requirements Part 2 of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Third-party verification is an essential part of IAEA´s requirements.



KHNP’s Integrated Management System is a company-wide framework that systematizes the entire lifecycle of a nuclear power plant into structured processes – from construction to decommissioning.



The recent validation by TÜV SÜD confirms that, within the scope of the conducted assessment, operational regulations currently in place within KHNP’s Integrated Management System (IMS) are generally aligned with international safety standards in areas such safety focused leadership, quality management, risk management, organizational culture, and continuous improvement.



The IAEA’s “GSR Part 2: Leadership and Management for Safety” is a regulatory requirement in Europe and the Middle East and is often included as a bidding requirement for new nuclear power plant projects. In countries new to nuclear power or with low utilization rates, there is increasing demand for integrated management systems as part of the new-build package to ensure the safety, functionality, and economic viability of a nuclear power plant in the long term.



TÜV SÜD carried out the assessment drawing on its more than 60 years of experience in the nuclear and energy sectors and several similar projects across Europe. During the verification process, KHNP submitted approximately 1,400 pages of documentation covering 14 requirements, 84 criteria, and 513 detailed items in accordance with GSR Part 2.



