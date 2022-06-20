It's the next big thing. Self-prepared food not only saves TO GO rubbish but is usually also more balanced and cheaper. TROIKA Henkelmann is perfect for lunch breaks, hikes or picnics. Thanks to the 900 ml capacity, double-walled insulation and leak-proofing, drinks and food are safely stored.

900 ml volume – now you're talking! The TROIKA HENKELMANN for the lunch break, snacks, hikes or picnics. Ideal for soup or other home-cooked items: the extra-large opening makes filling it up and taking things out very easy. And self-prepared food saves on waste and is practical, healthy and sustainable. TROIKA HENKELMANN keeps things warm for up to eight hours thanks to sophisticated double-wall insulation. Made entirely of stainless steel with a hammer finish, all parts are food safe. There's even more? The unscrewable lid also serves as an eating or drinking vessel and it comes with a foldable stainless steel spoon, ready to hand.Thermal food container including foldable spoon in the lid, capacity: max. 900 ml (approx. 30 oz), for drinks, hot meals, salads and soups, double-walled insulation with vacuum, leak-proof, screw-cap plastic lid (BPA-free), food-safe (LFGB tested), wide opening for easier filling, removal and cleaning, contents stay warm for up to 8 hours, 2 handles, 201 stainless steel / 304 stainless steel / plastic, matt, Grey