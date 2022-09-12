Aluminium meets bamboo.

Lunchbox XL with clip-lock, bamboo lid (can also be used as a chopping board), FSC certified sustainable bamboo, food safe (LFGB tested), box dishwasher safe, incl. removable, movable plastic partition, with wooden engraving: apple, aluminium / bamboo / silicone, matt, Grey
- Lunch box for school children, working people, for travelling in leisure time - lid can also be used as a board, body is dishwasher safe
- Lid made from the sustainable raw material bamboo - hard, durable, stable - a rapidly renewable resource
- Extra spacious BAMBUS BOX XL for the bigger appetite or storage needs
- Can also be used as a biscuit tin, a tin for utensils, crayons or even classically as a lunchbox