Aluminium meets bamboo.

BAMBOO BOX XL packs everything you need for lunch throughout the day, featuring practical dividing wall.

This practical box comes in the following mix of materials. The box itself: light, stable aluminium, food- and dishwasher-safe. The lid: bamboo obtained from sustainable forestry (FSC-certified), tough and great as a cutting board. BAMBOO BOX XL packs everything you need for lunch throughout the day, featuring practical dividing wall. In two sizes of 18 and 23 cm.

Lunchbox XL with clip-lock, bamboo lid (can also be used as a chopping board), FSC certified sustainable bamboo, food safe (LFGB tested), box dishwasher safe, incl. removable, movable plastic partition, with wooden engraving: apple, aluminium / bamboo / silicone, matt, Grey
  • Lunch box for school children, working people, for travelling in leisure time - lid can also be used as a board, body is dishwasher safe
  • Lid made from the sustainable raw material bamboo - hard, durable, stable - a rapidly renewable resource
  • Extra spacious BAMBUS BOX XL for the bigger appetite or storage needs
  • Can also be used as a biscuit tin, a tin for utensils, crayons or even classically as a lunchbox

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.

Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

