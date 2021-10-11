Work light , white COB LED light (100 lumens), switch on by pressing the lamp head, lithium polymer battery (1000 mAh), hung on 2 hooks or fastened with 2 strong magnets, rechargeable thus environmentally friendly, 3m long charging cable (Micro-USB to USB) incl., ABS plastic, matt, Grey
- Whether you use it as a bedside lamp or for working in a dark basement – when you press the lamp button, ECO WORK LIGHT lights up the room.
- White COB LED light with 100 lumens.
- The lamp is also environmentally friendly because it is rechargeable. The charging cable is included.
- You can hang the lamp on two hooks or attach it with two strong magnets.