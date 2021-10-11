Whether you use it as a bedside lamp or for working in a dark basement – when you press the lamp button, ECO WORK LIGHT lights up the room.

Small, bright, strong: the ECO WORK LIGHT shines the light exactly where you need it. Either by battery or with its 3m-long USB cable. Want to mount it? No problem, two clickable hooks and two strong magnets make the work light extra versatile. 100 lumens for your work, with dimensions of only 65 x 65 x 63 mm. Made of impact-resistant ABS plastic, black/titanium-coloured.Work light , white COB LED light (100 lumens), switch on by pressing the lamp head, lithium polymer battery (1000 mAh), hung on 2 hooks or fastened with 2 strong magnets, rechargeable thus environmentally friendly, 3m long charging cable (Micro-USB to USB) incl., ABS plastic, matt, Grey