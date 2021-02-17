Pressemitteilung BoxID: 835400 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
TROIKA GERMANY GmbH
Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Ansprechpartner
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106

Where should I put my change, mask and handkerchiefs?

News abonnieren Herausgeber kontaktieren

TROIKA CLEAN CLICK – Keyring with pocket for face mask

KR21-77BR_1
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
The small bag disguises itself as a practical keyring with three rings and a clever click fastener. A clean idea for on the go: the antibacterial coated material is guaranteed to kill 99.9% of all surface bacteria. Made of hard-wearing PU in black or brown. Pendant, rings and clasp in shiny chrome-plated metal.

Keyring with pocket for coins, face mask, etc., antibacterial coating, kills 99.9% of surface bacteria, zipper, 3 metal rings for keys, practical "click-lock", imitation leather / metal, shiny
  • Thanks to its antibacterial coating, 99.9% of surface bacteria are killed. Each key has a safe place on the 3 key rings.
  • Without a mask you won't get very far in times like these. In the little bag there is not only enough space for this, but also for other things, such as change, a shopping bag and much more!
Design: TROIKA Design Werkstatt

Link to product: https://business.troika.de/catalog/en/-p61642/

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhQBxnS4m6Y
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.