Where should I put my change, mask and handkerchiefs?

The small bag disguises itself as a practical keyring with three rings and a clever click fastener. A clean idea for on the go: the antibacterial coated material is guaranteed to kill 99.9% of all surface bacteria. Made of hard-wearing PU in black or brown. Pendant, rings and clasp in shiny chrome-plated metal.Keyring with pocket for coins, face mask, etc., antibacterial coating, kills 99.9% of surface bacteria, zipper, 3 metal rings for keys, practical "click-lock", imitation leather / metal, shinyDesign: TROIKA Design WerkstattLink to product: https://business.troika.de/catalog/en/-p61642/ Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhQBxnS4m6Y