This is what keyring PATENT looks like after 22 years!

TROIKA PATENT - Keyring with exchangeable rings

This is what keyring PATENT looks like after 22 years. It is very clear that he and his owner have already seen a lot that makes him even more attractive to us. Because scars and wrinkles are part of life. To more eventful years with you my friend!

A formula... PATENT makes even the biggest bunch of keys easy to handle. Comes complete with a spring hook and 6 exchangeable rings. Each ring can be unhooked individually in no time, putting you in key position!

Keyring, round, incl. carabiner, 6 exchangeable rings, brass / metal / Metal/Brass, matt, Grey
  • Ideal for organising keys and the like, with a stylish design - finally no more chaos on your key chain
  • With hook and 6 releasable rings (diameter: 13 mm)
  • Ideal for organizing your keys, including car keys, house keys, company keys, shopping trolley chips and much more - Perfect for e.g. caretakers, nurses or businesspeople - the TROIKA PATENT has stood for reliability and German design and quality for over 20 years.
  • The function of our patented Key Organizer: Easy hooking and replacing of the rings for using individual keys - can be expanded with additional rings (Troika KR-KIT).
