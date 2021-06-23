Ideal for organising keys and the like, with a stylish design - finally no more chaos on your key chain

With hook and 6 releasable rings (diameter: 13 mm)

Ideal for organizing your keys, including car keys, house keys, company keys, shopping trolley chips and much more - Perfect for e.g. caretakers, nurses or businesspeople - the TROIKA PATENT has stood for reliability and German design and quality for over 20 years.

The function of our patented Key Organizer: Easy hooking and replacing of the rings for using individual keys - can be expanded with additional rings (Troika KR-KIT).

This is what keyring PATENT looks like after 22 years. It is very clear that he and his owner have already seen a lot that makes him even more attractive to us. Because scars and wrinkles are part of life. To more eventful years with you my friend!A formula... PATENT makes even the biggest bunch of keys easy to handle. Comes complete with a spring hook and 6 exchangeable rings. Each ring can be unhooked individually in no time, putting you in key position!Keyring, round, incl. carabiner, 6 exchangeable rings, brass / metal / Metal/Brass, matt, Grey