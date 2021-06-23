This is what keyring PATENT looks like after 22 years!

A formula... PATENT makes even the biggest bunch of keys easy to handle. Comes complete with a spring hook and 6 exchangeable rings. Each ring can be unhooked individually in no time, putting you in key position!
Keyring, round, incl. carabiner, 6 exchangeable rings, brass / metal / Metal/Brass, matt, Grey
- Ideal for organising keys and the like, with a stylish design - finally no more chaos on your key chain
- With hook and 6 releasable rings (diameter: 13 mm)
- Ideal for organizing your keys, including car keys, house keys, company keys, shopping trolley chips and much more - Perfect for e.g. caretakers, nurses or businesspeople - the TROIKA PATENT has stood for reliability and German design and quality for over 20 years.
- The function of our patented Key Organizer: Easy hooking and replacing of the rings for using individual keys - can be expanded with additional rings (Troika KR-KIT).