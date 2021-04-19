Think bigger!

Notepad DIN A5, "TO DO" embossed on cover, elastic cord to close, FSC certified paper, printed ruler (20 cm) on cover sheet, 88 perforated sheets (176 pages), tray for documents, edgewise (bound at the top), tick boxes + dot pattern, imitation leather, matt, Black
- With the TO DO PAD you can tackle every project in an organised manner.
- Notebook with perforated sides, practical dot grid and tick boxes – additional compartment for receipts – FSC-certified paper.
- Notepad in A5 format with a printed 20 cm ruler.
- Practical for noting down your creative thoughts or creating a shopping list for your next bulk purchase.