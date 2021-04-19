Think bigger!

With the TO DO PAD you can tackle every project in an organised manner.

Notebook with perforated sides, practical dot grid and tick boxes – additional compartment for receipts – FSC-certified paper.

Notepad in A5 format with a printed 20 cm ruler.

Practical for noting down your creative thoughts or creating a shopping list for your next bulk purchase.

The TO-DO PAD has a plenty of space for everything you have planned. 88 perforated sheets (= 176 pages) in A5 format. Thanks to the practical dot pattern and check boxes, you can plan your next project quickly and easily. Including a small compartment for receipts and an elasticated cord to close the notepad. FSC-certified paper and sturdy synthetic leather cover in matt red or black, with embossed lettering.Notepad DIN A5, "TO DO" embossed on cover, elastic cord to close, FSC certified paper, printed ruler (20 cm) on cover sheet, 88 perforated sheets (176 pages), tray for documents, edgewise (bound at the top), tick boxes + dot pattern, imitation leather, matt, Black