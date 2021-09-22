Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106
The cute key chain has a strong attractive power, being able to pull up to 2 kg
TROIKA PLUS & MINUS - Keyring consisting of 2 magnetically connected individual parts
Keyring consisting of 2 magnetically connected individual parts for easy key organization, strong magnetic effect, tractive force approx. 2kg, cast metal, matt, Grey
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.