Pressemitteilung BoxID: 866606 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
TROIKA GERMANY GmbH
Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Ansprechpartner
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106

The cute key chain has a strong attractive power, being able to pull up to 2 kg

News abonnieren Herausgeber kontaktieren

TROIKA PLUS & MINUS - Keyring consisting of 2 magnetically connected individual parts

KR21-12GM
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
Two key rings, two magnets, one click: simply add or remove keys, or attach to metal anywhere. The cute key chain has a strong attractive power, being able to pull up to 2 kg, and allows you to quickly access your front door or car key, for perfect key organisation – super practical when you have your hands full of shopping, etc. Silver or gunmetal-coloured and made entirely of metal.

Keyring consisting of 2 magnetically connected individual parts for easy key organization, strong magnetic effect, tractive force approx. 2kg, cast metal, matt, Grey
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.