Two key rings, two magnets, one click: simply add or remove keys, or attach to metal anywhere. The cute key chain has a strong attractive power, being able to pull up to 2 kg, and allows you to quickly access your front door or car key, for perfect key organisation – super practical when you have your hands full of shopping, etc. Silver or gunmetal-coloured and made entirely of metal.



Keyring consisting of 2 magnetically connected individual parts for easy key organization, strong magnetic effect, tractive force approx. 2kg, cast metal, matt, Grey

(lifePR) (