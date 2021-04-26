Crossing the line.

Whether you wear them over your chest, on your back or at your side: with crossbody bags you'll be bang on-trend!

Ideal for stowing away your own valuables such as your wallet and mobile phone while you're mooching around or taking a walk.

Thanks to the adjustable shoulder strap, it's easy to adjust the CROSSBODY BAG so that it sits perfectly comfortably on the body.

With a loop strap for attaching to trolleys.

These trendy bags are worn with a strap across the back or stomach – ideal for cycling, strolling or shopping. The CROSS-BODY BAG from the business bag series is made of polyester and is durable and practical. Large main compartment with plenty of space for bits and pieces, 2 pockets and pen loops for everything you need on the go. Additional secret compartment close to the body. In anthracite/black.Crossbody shoulder bag , can be worn over the chest, back or sideways, main compartment inside: 1 slide-in pocket with Velcro fastening, 2 pen loops, 2 slit pockets, main compartment front: 2 slide-in pockets, 1x with removable keyring, loop to attach to trolley, outside: front pocket with zip, secret compartment on the back, detachable, adjustable shoulder strap variable depending on the style of wear (clip with closure), polyester, Black / Grey