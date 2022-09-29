New entry requirements for the US Green Card Lottery
The passport requirement is finally abolished. Green Card applications can be filed from now on.Berlin, )
For Holger Zimmermann, founder and managing director of the consulting agency The American Dream, which has been assisting people intending to immigrate for more than 25 years, this is important news: "Since the introduction of the passport rule, many potential participants have been excluded from the Green Card Lottery for bureaucratic or political reasons. With the lifting of the passport requirement, even those for whom getting a passport is an insurmountable hurdle will get a chance to live and work in the United States again."
Access to the Green Card Lottery despite staff shortages in public authorities
After former President Donald Trump introduced the obligation to present a passport in 2019, the worldwide number of participants in the Green Card Lottery dropped sharply.
The difficulty affected not only people from politically unstable regions or developing countries but also, for example, citizens of Europe. That is because many could only get an appointment for passport renewal under severe conditions due to a lack of staff in public authorities, long waiting times, and poor organization.
Early registration secures a spot in the Green Card Lottery
Those who want to immigrate to the USA should take their chance now. Even before the official start of the Green Card Lottery with the US government, USA fans can have their applications checked, corrected, and later submitted on time by The American Dream.
By consulting the government-licensed USA experts, applicants avoid disqualification due to possible application errors and bypass any risk due to overloaded servers, missed deadlines, or inadequate photo uploads.
The application for the DV-2024 Green Card Lottery can be submitted via the-american-dream.com/register. The deadline to apply through The American Dream is October 16th, 2022.
About the Green Card Lottery
The Green Card Lottery was created in the 1990s to maintain the cultural diversity of the United States. Since then, it has enabled countless skilled and America-loving immigrants to live in the USA.
The Green Card, in demand worldwide, is the epitome of the American dream. Although the US immigrant visa can also be applied for through employment or for family reunification, for most people, the Green Card Lottery is the only way to be able to work and settle in the USA.
About The American Dream
Since 1996, The American Dream's government-licensed immigration consultants have been helping with all matters relating to the USA as a destination, e.g., applying for the Green Card Lottery and planning immigration, applying for business or tourist visas, or sending employees to the USA.
The American Dream has already supported over 21,000 US immigrants on their way to the Green Card.