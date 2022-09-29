Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 918250

The American Dream - US GreenCard Service GmbH Danckelmannstr. 9 14059 Berlin, Deutschland http://www.americandream.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Holger Zimmermann +49 30 5110511
Logo der Firma The American Dream - US GreenCard Service GmbH

New entry requirements for the US Green Card Lottery

The passport requirement is finally abolished. Green Card applications can be filed from now on.

(lifePR) (Berlin, )
The US government has published the new entry rules for the annual Green Card Lottery. What was already foreshadowed in May is now a certainty: applicants for one of the desired immigrant visas for the USA no longer need a passport to participate in the lottery.

For Holger Zimmermann, founder and managing director of the consulting agency The American Dream, which has been assisting people intending to immigrate for more than 25 years, this is important news: "Since the introduction of the passport rule, many potential participants have been excluded from the Green Card Lottery for bureaucratic or political reasons. With the lifting of the passport requirement, even those for whom getting a passport is an insurmountable hurdle will get a chance to live and work in the United States again."

Access to the Green Card Lottery despite staff shortages in public authorities

After former President Donald Trump introduced the obligation to present a passport in 2019, the worldwide number of participants in the Green Card Lottery dropped sharply.

The difficulty affected not only people from politically unstable regions or developing countries but also, for example, citizens of Europe. That is because many could only get an appointment for passport renewal under severe conditions due to a lack of staff in public authorities, long waiting times, and poor organization.

Early registration secures a spot in the Green Card Lottery

Those who want to immigrate to the USA should take their chance now. Even before the official start of the Green Card Lottery with the US government, USA fans can have their applications checked, corrected, and later submitted on time by The American Dream.

By consulting the government-licensed USA experts, applicants avoid disqualification due to possible application errors and bypass any risk due to overloaded servers, missed deadlines, or inadequate photo uploads.

The application for the DV-2024 Green Card Lottery can be submitted via the-american-dream.com/register. The deadline to apply through The American Dream is October 16th, 2022.

About the Green Card Lottery

The Green Card Lottery was created in the 1990s to maintain the cultural diversity of the United States. Since then, it has enabled countless skilled and America-loving immigrants to live in the USA.

The Green Card, in demand worldwide, is the epitome of the American dream. Although the US immigrant visa can also be applied for through employment or for family reunification, for most people, the Green Card Lottery is the only way to be able to work and settle in the USA.

About The American Dream

Since 1996, The American Dream's government-licensed immigration consultants have been helping with all matters relating to the USA as a destination, e.g., applying for the Green Card Lottery and planning immigration, applying for business or tourist visas, or sending employees to the USA.

The American Dream has already supported over 21,000 US immigrants on their way to the Green Card. 

The American Dream - US GreenCard Service GmbH

Contact: The American Dream - US GreenCard Service GmbH | Berlin office: Danckelmannstr. 9, 14059 Berlin, Germany, phone: +49-30-511 0 511 | New York office: The American Dream, 1345 Ave of the Americas, 2nd floor TAD, New York, NY 10105, USA | Press contact: Holger Zimmermann | hz@americandream.de | www.the-american-dream.com

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.