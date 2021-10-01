Pressemitteilung BoxID: 868033 (TAGWERC)
LITTLE PETRA +POUF | CAMPAIGN

The smallest 'couch' in the world

LITTLE PETRA +POUF CAMPAIGN | TAGWERC Design STORE
Favourite spots are the places where we recharge our batteries and which give us strength. On cold and uncomfortable winter days, they should be as cuddly and cosy as possible, like the Little Petra lounge chair by &tradition from the TAGWERC Design STORE. The armchair is complemented by a stool, the so-called pouf, which is available free of charge from the interior specialist TAGWERC during the promotional period from 1st October to 30th November 2021.

It hardly gets any cosier

The Little Petra lounge chair by designer Viggo Boesen is a highlight for every ambience. A small bay window, an alcove or a place in front of the fireplace: the Little Petra armchair can be easily placed anywhere without greatly restricting the freedom of movement within the room. The mere sight of it is associated with relaxation and cosiness. This beautifully shaped armchair, named after the mother-in-law of Danish designer Boesen, radiates warmth and cosiness and is an island in our hectic world. This feeling of well-being is further enhanced by the matching Little Petra Pouf. During the promotional period in October and November, the combination of Little Petra armchair and Little Petra Pouf is exclusively available at TAGWERC for just the price of the armchair.

Shoes off, legs up!, with the Little Petra armchair-ottoman combination Little Petra +Pouf from the TAGWERC Design STORE, winter can come.

