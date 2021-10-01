Abteistraße 20
45239 Essen, de
https://www.tagwerc.de
Bianca Killmann M. A.
+49 201 177 5 888
LITTLE PETRA +POUF | CAMPAIGN
The smallest 'couch' in the world
It hardly gets any cosier
The Little Petra lounge chair by designer Viggo Boesen is a highlight for every ambience. A small bay window, an alcove or a place in front of the fireplace: the Little Petra armchair can be easily placed anywhere without greatly restricting the freedom of movement within the room. The mere sight of it is associated with relaxation and cosiness. This beautifully shaped armchair, named after the mother-in-law of Danish designer Boesen, radiates warmth and cosiness and is an island in our hectic world. This feeling of well-being is further enhanced by the matching Little Petra Pouf. During the promotional period in October and November, the combination of Little Petra armchair and Little Petra Pouf is exclusively available at TAGWERC for just the price of the armchair.
Shoes off, legs up!, with the Little Petra armchair-ottoman combination Little Petra +Pouf from the TAGWERC Design STORE, winter can come.
[ TO THE CAMPAIGN ] LITTLE PETRA +POUF
More about designer Viggo Boesen
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.