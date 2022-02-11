Wieldy, foldable, stylish: The new one by ritter

It is incomparably slim, it is elegant, when folded it hardly takes up space in the kitchen. It can handle all kinds of food in no time at all and transforms it into appetising slices - the foldable icaro 5 food slicer that comes with a high-quality metal design. Its "big brother" – the icaro 7 selected design appliance – is already an established name in the field of slicing machines and enjoys great popularity. "When designing the icaro 5 food slicer, we concentrated on all the advantages of its predecessor and, of course, did not make any compromises in terms of performance or truth to material," Managing Director Michael Schüller reports.



The idea of a foldable food slicer is, in all actuality, not exactly a foreign concept - the traditional Bavarian company already brought one onto the market in 2013; with great success, at that. The icaro 7 is considered one of the most popular products from ritterwerk's quite coveted selected design product range. That’s why the kitchen appliance manufacturer has decided to design the icaro 5 with a similar look and mechanics. Thus, another device has been created which, thanks to its high degree of stability and the use of high-quality materials, guarantees long durability.



The metal design not only gives the new product a noble appearance in that typical and elegant ritter silvermetallic, making it a real eye-catcher in any kitchen – it also makes it wonderfully easy to handle and clean after use.



When the icaro 5 is folded up again after the slicing work is done, the machine is only 10 cm wide and therefore fits perfectly even in smaller kitchens. When unfolded, it takes up very little space on the worktop as well, even though the carriage way is about 20 cm. If you want to slice larger foods, such as a large loaf of bread or a generous piece of bacon, the carriage can be easily unlocked and even removed completely.



The slice thickness can be infinitely adjusted from wafer-thin to approx. 14 mm, by simply using the adjusting wheel. The included serrated stainless steel circular blade ensures the perfect "slice". The safety switch for intermittent and continuous operation ensures extra high operating comfort and maximum safety during the slicing process. The appliance is powered by the tried-and-tested 65 watt Eco motor, which works far more efficiently than other motors in conventional food slicers - and with significantly lower energy consumption. "With this practical kitchen accessory, you are ideally equipped for everyday use," says Schüller. "Especially for small kitchens, such as the kitchen in a student flat or in the home of a young family, the icaro 5 is the perfect choice."



Details: icaro 5

- metal construction

- silver metallic

- foldable supply table

- serrated circular blade, 17 cm

- slice thickness adjustable up to approx. 14 mm

- safety switch for intermittent and continuous operation

- divisible carriage for space-saving storage, even when slicer is folded

- carriage way approx. 20 cm

- food tray

- cable compartment

- product made in Germany