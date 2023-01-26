New, different, yet still traditional ritter: Tradition meets modernity

After several months of intensive work, the time has come: ritterwerk presents ist new look along with its new homepage! We wanted it to be different, younger, more modern, fresher but still traditional - so not only a revised corporate design was created, but also the motto: tradition meets modernity.The traditional Bavarian company ritterwerk has been extra hard at work in recent months so that the revised corporate design and the new homepage can be published on 25.01.2023.It had to be new, different from the past, and still remain traditionally ritter. As the saying goes: a new broom sweeps clean! Mr. Michael Schüller, Managing Director of ritterwerk: "Young people always bring a breath of fresh air and so do my sons! Moritz and Lorin see things with completely different eyes and sometimes change things that are actually already going quite well. But that is exactly what makes companies successful: change! We are all proud and excited about our new corporate design, as well as the new homepage."Moritz and Lorin Schüller: "We‘ve known ritterwerk since we were very young. This long period of time has lead to a deep attachment to the company. ritterwerk moves with the times and that means change. The entire team has put a lot of work, heart and soul into the new design and homepage over the last few months, so we are all the more pleased to finally be able to present it!"Although ritter's appearance has been modernised, if you take a closer look, you will see that the logo harks back to the old days. In conjunction with the addition "Quality since 1905", ritterwerk highlights the company's focus on tradition and values. Made in Germany" also remains a central component of the company's philosophy and also gets a new look! The combination of the two logos makes a clear statement: quality and "made in Germany" are what ritterwerk is all about.The new homepage, on the other hand, was changed from the ground up. Not only was the design adapted, but a completely new structure was implemented. The main focus during development was on user-friendliness for our customers. One of the main goals was to enable them to navigate through the ritterwerk products in the best possible way moving forward. It is still possible to buy household appliances and spare parts directly from the manufacturer via the homepage as it was before.The first official appearance in the new look will be at the Ambiente fair in Frankfurt.Furthermore, there is also a new company film, take a look: