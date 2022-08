IFA Berlin 2022

Perfect for spontaneous cravings

Effortless operation and minimalistic design.

Designed in Germany, made in Europe

Ladies and Gentlemen!Dear Business Partner!ritterwerk acquires a stake in the start-up BEEZER Technologies in the bottle cooling sector.About BEEZERBEEZER Technologies GmbH, a young company founded in Munich in 2021, develops a technology for cooling cylindrical containers in the field of household appliances. The brand name BEEZER comes from beverage + freezer, which brings us directly to the point, what we are talking about here: cooled drinks. The young entrepreneurs, Moritz Schüller (25) and Max Huber (27) present to IFA 2022 the world's fastest air-based beverage cooler: their BEEZER. With the innovative Rapid Air Cooling technology which brings bottles or cans to the optimal drinking temperature within minutes.At IFA 2022 is a small booth in the start-up area - operated by „BEEZER Technologies GmbH“ -, where you can meet our ritter Export Sales Manager Lorin Schüller and his brother Moritz Schüller, who are both co-shareholders of ritterwerk GmbH.BEEZER Technologies cordially invite you to come visit the BEEZER-booth at the exhibitionCome meet BEEZER and have a first-hand look at the fastest air-based bottle cooler of the world.For more details regarding the company and product, please see the following link: https://en.mybeezer.com We’re very much looking forward to seeing you!Your ritter-Team