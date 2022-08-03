Ladies and Gentlemen!
ritterwerk acquires a stake in the start-up BEEZER Technologies in the bottle cooling sector.
About BEEZER
BEEZER Technologies GmbH, a young company founded in Munich in 2021, develops a technology for cooling cylindrical containers in the field of household appliances. The brand name BEEZER comes from beverage + freezer, which brings us directly to the point, what we are talking about here: cooled drinks. The young entrepreneurs, Moritz Schüller (25) and Max Huber (27) present to IFA 2022 the world's fastest air-based beverage cooler: their BEEZER. With the innovative Rapid Air Cooling technology which brings bottles or cans to the optimal drinking temperature within minutes.
- Perfect for spontaneous cravings
- Effortless operation and minimalistic design.
- Designed in Germany, made in Europe
BEEZER Technologies cordially invite you to come visit the BEEZER-booth at the exhibition
IFA Berlin 2022
02 September (Fri) – 06 September (Tue) 2022
IFA NEXT – Startup Hall 20 Booth 337
Click here for further information.
Come meet BEEZER and have a first-hand look at the fastest air-based bottle cooler of the world.
For more details regarding the company and product, please see the following link: https://en.mybeezer.com.
