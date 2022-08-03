Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 910518

ritterwerk GmbH Industriestraße 13 82194 Gröbenzell, Deutschland http://www.ritterwerk.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Victoria Keller +49 8142 4401639
Logo der Firma ritterwerk GmbH

IFA Berlin 2022

(lifePR) (Gröbenzell, )
 

Ladies and Gentlemen!

Dear Business Partner!

ritterwerk acquires a stake in the start-up BEEZER Technologies in the bottle cooling sector.

About BEEZER

BEEZER Technologies GmbH, a young company founded in Munich in 2021, develops a technology for cooling cylindrical containers in the field of household appliances.  The brand name BEEZER comes from beverage + freezer, which brings us directly to the point, what we are talking about here: cooled drinks. The young entrepreneurs, Moritz Schüller (25) and Max Huber (27) present to IFA 2022 the world's fastest air-based beverage cooler: their BEEZER. With the innovative Rapid Air Cooling technology which brings bottles or cans to the optimal drinking temperature within minutes.
  • Perfect for spontaneous cravings
  • Effortless operation and minimalistic design.
  • Designed in Germany, made in Europe
At IFA 2022 is a small booth in the start-up area - operated by „BEEZER Technologies GmbH“ -, where you can meet our ritter Export Sales Manager Lorin Schüller and his brother Moritz Schüller, who are both co-shareholders of ritterwerk GmbH.

BEEZER Technologies cordially invite you to come visit the BEEZER-booth at the exhibition

IFA Berlin 2022

02 September (Fri) – 06 September (Tue) 2022

IFA NEXT – Startup Hall 20 Booth 337

Click here for further information.

Come meet BEEZER and have a first-hand look at the fastest air-based bottle cooler of the world.

For more details regarding the company and product, please see the following link: https://en.mybeezer.com.

We’re very much looking forward to seeing you!

Your ritter-Team

ritterwerk GmbH

ritterwerk wurde 1905 von Franz Ritter gegründet. Seitdem entwickelt und fertigt das mittelständische Unternehmen Tisch- und Einbau-Hausgeräte, die den Küchenalltag erleichtern. Wenn es um Einbau-Kleingeräte in der Küche geht, ist ritter Marktführer. Das Unternehmen entwickelt, konstruiert und produziert, unter der Geschäftsleitung von Michael Schüller, ausschließlich in Gröbenzell bei München. Die Unternehmensphilosophie "Made in Germany" steht dabei nicht allein für den Standort Deutschland. Vielmehr bezieht sie hohe Qualitätsstandards, Materialgerechtigkeit, Nachhaltigkeit sowie funktionales Design mit ein, ganz im Sinne der Bauhaus-Lehre der 20er Jahre.

Weitere Informationen unter: http://www.ritterwerk.de

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.