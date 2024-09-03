IFA 2024: ritterwerk presents innovations in hall 4.1, stand 201

Deli slicer lupo13
The high-precision food slicer developed for the demanding home kitchen. Its most outstanding features are:
- Extra-large 19 cm smooth circular blade: unique and perfect for precise, evenly sliced, superior cuts. Especially for exceptionally large items!
- Uniquely flat motor: food is guided perfectly past the motorised head - ideal for slicing cold cuts and bread alike! Guaranteed not to tear or break the slices!
- Extra-long carriage way: For easy and convenient slicing of particularly large items!
Our BEEZER® beverage cooler revolutionises the way you cool your drinks:
- Extremly fast cooling: cools drinks 10x faster than a freezer, in just 3-6 minutes!
- Uniform cooling: from the bottle neck all the way down to the bottom - everything is cooled evenly to the desired temperature!
- Energy efficient: cooling only when needed, saving energy and space!