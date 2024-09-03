Kontakt
IFA 2024: ritterwerk presents innovations in hall 4.1, stand 201

ritterwerk GmbH, a long-standing company from Bavaria, will be presenting two of its latest innovations at this year’s IFA in Berlin.

The semi-professional deli slicer lupo13 and the BEEZER® beverage cooler. Visit us in hall 4.1, stand 201, and experience the future of kitchen appliances.

Deli slicer lupo13

The high-precision food slicer developed for the demanding home kitchen. Its most outstanding features are:
  • Extra-large 19 cm smooth circular blade: unique and perfect for precise, evenly sliced, superior cuts. Especially for exceptionally large items!
  • Uniquely flat motor: food is guided perfectly past the motorised head - ideal for slicing cold cuts and bread alike! Guaranteed not to tear or break the slices!
  • Extra-long carriage way: For easy and convenient slicing of particularly large items!
BEEZER® beverage cooler

Our BEEZER® beverage cooler revolutionises the way you cool your drinks:
  • Extremly fast cooling: cools drinks 10x faster than a freezer, in just 3-6 minutes!
  • Uniform cooling: from the bottle neck all the way down to the bottom - everything is cooled evenly to the desired temperature!
  • Energy efficient: cooling only when needed, saving energy and space!
Visit us at IFA 2024 and discover the latest innovations from ritterwerk.

ritterwerk GmbH

Kitchen appliances for the highest demands since 1905
Over 100 years of experience in the development and manufacture of kitchen appliances is what gives us the sovereignty to continue to drive forward the best innovations for our customers in the future: open to new ideas, but committed to tradition. You can rely on us and our products. We have always delivered consistent quality and are always personally available for our customers and partners. Appreciation is what drives us. We value our customers and partners and develop products that meet their requirements in terms of quality, performance and design. We are fully committed to what we do - from conceptualisation to production. Just like our products: powerful and high-performance.

superior – reliable – appreciative - powerful

For more information visit: www.ritterwerk.com

