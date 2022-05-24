Exclusively Shows 2022

ritterwerk GmbH

ritterwerk wurde 1905 von Franz Ritter gegründet. Seitdem entwickelt und fertigt das mittelständische Unternehmen Tisch- und Einbau-Hausgeräte, die den Küchenalltag erleichtern. Wenn es um Einbau-Kleingeräte in der Küche geht, ist ritter Marktführer. Das Unternehmen entwickelt, konstruiert und produziert, unter der Geschäftsleitung von Michael Schüller, ausschließlich in Gröbenzell bei München. Die Unternehmensphilosophie "Made in Germany" steht dabei nicht allein für den Standort Deutschland. Vielmehr bezieht sie hohe Qualitätsstandards, Materialgerechtigkeit, Nachhaltigkeit sowie funktionales Design mit ein, ganz im Sinne der Bauhaus-Lehre der 20er Jahre.



Weitere Informationen unter: http://www.ritterwerk.de

