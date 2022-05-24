Exclusively Shows 2022(lifePR) (Gröbenzell, )
Ladies and Gentlemen!
Dear Business Partner!
ritterwerk was founded in 1905 by Franz Ritter. Since then the medium-sized company develops and produces household appliances which facilitate the everyday work in the kitchen. The company, headed by Michael Schüller, develops, designs and produces exclusively in Gröbenzell near Munich.
With ritter, design lovers can rely completely on Bauhaus when it comes to kitchen equipment, both for appliances standing on the countertop and built-in systems. The company, based in Gröbenzell near Munich, views Bauhaus not only as a school of architecture and art, but also as an institutional pioneer, especially when it comes to facilitating everyday life.
ritterwerk cordially invite you to come visit the ritter-booth at the exhibition
EXCLUSIVELY 2022 London
14 June (Tue) – 15 June (Wed) 2022
Business Design Centre, London Booth EH246
Come meet ritter and have a first-hand look at the elegant range of selected design products – consisting of coffee machines, toasters, kettles, hand blenders and food slicers – of course ‘made in Germany’.
For more details regarding the company and products, please see the following link: www.ritterwerk.com.
By the way: ritterwerk is searching for a business partner/importer (distributor) who wants to work with. If you are interested in – just come to the ritter-booth or get in contact with.
We’re very much looking forward to seeing you!
Your ritter-Team