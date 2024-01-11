Kontakt
Brand relaunch with a personal touch and a new product line

ritterwerk: Emotive brand facelift and new "professional" product line inspired by next generation successors Moritz and Lorin Schüller.

(lifePR) (Gröbenzell, )
 

Emotional brand relaunch

In recent months, ritter has undergone an extensive facelift aimed at making the brand more personable and customer-centred. Behind this innovative direction are Moritz and Lorin Schüller, the next generation of the family business, who have set themselves the goal of leading ritter into a new era.

ritter. Makes more out of food.

Precise deli slicers and kitchen appliances with timeless aesthetics make you the sovereign master of culinary delight. This way, you only prepare what is about to be consumed, combining freshness and sustainability in your home. It doesn't have to be more, it doesn't have to be complicated, it just has to be perfectly prepared.

This realignment emphasises the company's commitment to adapt to the changing needs of customers while maintaining the values and quality that have defined ritterwerk for over a century.

„Professional“ product line

The semi-professional food slicers from ritterwerk represent the pinnacle of precision and quality. Developed for the home kitchen as well as for discerning amateur chefs, these slicers epitomise the perfect combination of form and function for which ritterwerk is renowned. Ideal for culinary enthusiasts, ritterwerk's semi-professional deli slicers set a new standard in kitchen equipment, combining ritterwerk's heritage of quality with the demands of professional appliances.

Experience the brand relaunch and the new deli slicer live at ambiente in Frankfurt! We look forward to seeing you at our exhibition stand C30 in hall 8.0.

ritterwerk GmbH

Kitchen appliances for the highest demands since 1905

Over 100 years of experience in the development and manufacture of kitchen appliances is what gives us the sovereignty to continue to drive forward the best innovations for our customers in the future: open to new ideas, but committed to tradition. You can rely on us and our products. We have always delivered consistent quality and are always personally available for our customers and partners. Appreciation is what drives us. We value our customers and partners and develop products that meet their requirements in terms of quality, performance and design. We are fully committed to what we do - from conceptualisation to production. Just like our products: powerful and high-performance.

superior – reliable – appreciative - powerful

For more information visit: http://www.ritterwerk.com

