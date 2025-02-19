BEEZER® from ritter impresses in ETM TESTMAGAZIN

Speed: Chills drinks in just 3 to 6 minutes

Everyone knows the problem: unexpected guests, a spontaneous party or just a thirst for an ice-cold drink - but everything is warm. Until now, the only options were a full refrigerator or the risky freezer. But now there's the BEEZER®, which chills drinks in just 3 to 6 minutes - ten times faster than a freezer and 20 times more efficient than a fridge.ETM TESTMAGAZIN points out that the BEEZER® makes a real difference thanks to its innovative cooling technology. "The appliance cools drinks to the perfect drinking temperature in no time at all - and it's completely uncomplicated. Thanks to its compact design, it not only saves space, but also uses electricity only when needed - a real advantage over conventional beverage coolers.The editors of ETM TESTMAGAZIN put the BEEZER® through its paces in an extensive field test. Cooling speed, ease of use, energy consumption and practicality were among the criteria evaluated. The result: The BEEZER® received top marks and is a clear recommendation for anyone who values fast and energy-efficient beverage cooling!BEEZER® Connect (app) makes it easy to control and adjust the cooler. Fine wines, soft drinks or beer - the ideal cooling level can be set for each type of beverage. This ensures that the drink is always at the perfect temperature.The conclusion of ETM TESTMAGAZIN: "A must-have for everyone who loves ice-cold drinks!The testers sum up: "The BEEZER® is a real innovation for anyone who wants to chill their drinks in record time - energy-saving, compact and easy to use. An appliance you won't want to be without!"Whether you're a wine connoisseur, a party-goer or a connoisseur of cool refreshments, the BEEZER® sets new standards in beverage cooling and is the perfect solution for anyone who doesn't want to wait, but wants to enjoy!