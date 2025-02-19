Kontakt
BEEZER® from ritter impresses in ETM TESTMAGAZIN

Ice-cold drinks in record time - top rating VERY GOOD!

No more lukewarm drinks, no more long waits! The BEEZER® from ritter revolutionizes beverage cooling - and ETM TESTMAGAZIN confirms its exceptional performance with a rating of VERY GOOD. With top marks in the categories of speed, energy efficiency and ease of use, the BEEZER® impresses across the board.

Fast, space-saving and energy-efficient

Everyone knows the problem: unexpected guests, a spontaneous party or just a thirst for an ice-cold drink - but everything is warm. Until now, the only options were a full refrigerator or the risky freezer. But now there's the BEEZER®, which chills drinks in just 3 to 6 minutes - ten times faster than a freezer and 20 times more efficient than a fridge.

ETM TESTMAGAZIN points out that the BEEZER® makes a real difference thanks to its innovative cooling technology. "The appliance cools drinks to the perfect drinking temperature in no time at all - and it's completely uncomplicated. Thanks to its compact design, it not only saves space, but also uses electricity only when needed - a real advantage over conventional beverage coolers.

Top marks in the test - the verdict of the experts

The editors of ETM TESTMAGAZIN put the BEEZER® through its paces in an extensive field test. Cooling speed, ease of use, energy consumption and practicality were among the criteria evaluated. The result: The BEEZER® received top marks and is a clear recommendation for anyone who values fast and energy-efficient beverage cooling!

Particularly praised were
  • Speed: Chills drinks in just 3 to 6 minutes
  • Energy efficiency: Runs only when needed - no continuous operation
  • Compact design: Fits in any kitchen or anywhere
  • Innovative technology: Even cooling through rotation
  • BEEZER® Connect (app): Customized cooling profiles for each beverage
Smart technology for maximum refreshment

BEEZER® Connect (app) makes it easy to control and adjust the cooler. Fine wines, soft drinks or beer - the ideal cooling level can be set for each type of beverage. This ensures that the drink is always at the perfect temperature.

The conclusion of ETM TESTMAGAZIN: "A must-have for everyone who loves ice-cold drinks!

The testers sum up: "The BEEZER® is a real innovation for anyone who wants to chill their drinks in record time - energy-saving, compact and easy to use. An appliance you won't want to be without!"

Whether you're a wine connoisseur, a party-goer or a connoisseur of cool refreshments, the BEEZER® sets new standards in beverage cooling and is the perfect solution for anyone who doesn't want to wait, but wants to enjoy!

ritterwerk GmbH

Kitchen appliances for the highest demands since 1905
Over 100 years of experience in the development and manufacture of kitchen appliances is what gives us the sovereignty to continue to drive forward the best innovations for our customers in the future: open to new ideas, but committed to tradition. You can rely on us and our products. We have always delivered consistent quality and are always personally available for our customers and partners. Appreciation is what drives us. We value our customers and partners and develop products that meet their requirements in terms of quality, performance and design. We are fully committed to what we do - from conceptualisation to production. Just like our products: powerful and high-performance.

superior – reliable – appreciative - powerful

http://www.ritterwerk.com

