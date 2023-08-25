BEEZER – a product by ritter

The innovation of the young Munich-based company BEEZER Technologies GmbH, will be presented in the future as "BEEZER - a product by ritter". ritterwerk will present the device for the first time under its own name at the upc

It was already in 2021 that renowned manufacturer of small kitchen appliances, ritterwerk GmbH, took a stake in the promising start-up BEEZER Technologies GmbH. The founders presented the fully developed device at last year's IFA, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Due to its great success, BEEZER Technologies GmbH has now decided to continue to focus on product development. ritterwerk GmbH will exclusively take over the production and distribution of the innovative world novelty. The BEEZER will present its new structure this year in hall 27 booth 525.



But what exactly is the BEEZER? The BEEZER is a revolution in beverage cooling: cold drinks at the touch of a button. With the BEEZER, you no longer have to worry about unexpected guests. It cools drinks whenever the need arises, 10x faster than a freezer and at least 20x faster than a refrigerator. Cans/bottles of 0.25 - 0.75 liter are cooled within 3 - 6 minutes.



The technology of the BEEZER is based on a specially developed process. After a pre-cooling phase of approx. 10 minutes (similar to the preheating time in an oven), the device is ready for use. As soon as the bottle or can has been placed in the cooling chamber and the door is closed, the BEEZER can be configured according to the contents with just a few button clicks and the cooling process begins. Extremely cold air flows around the bottle or can at high speed, removing the thermal energy contained in and within them. In order to cool the beverage uniformly, the bottle is rotated around its longitudinal axis during the cooling process. The BEEZER does not use any additional and inconvenient auxiliary materials such as water or ice cubes for the cooling process; The process is carried out exclusively by air and is therefore particularly clean and dry, and can be repeated as often as desired.



Would you like to experience the BEEZER live in action? We looking forward to your visit at our exhibition stand 525 in hall 27.