Ambiente 2025: ritterwerk captivates visitors with innovative solutions and international success

An outstanding highlight of the trade fair appearance was the BEEZER- the revolutionary solution for perfectly chilled drinks in record time. The innovative appliance, which brings drinks to perfect drinking temperature ten times faster than a freezer, attracted a great deal of international interest and confirmed ritterwerk's successful expansion strategy. ‘The enormous enthusiasm from a wide variety of markets shows us that the BEEZERhas the potential to permanently change the way people cool drinks,’ according to the managing directors.With a clear focus on the core products BEEZERand lupo, ritterwerk deliberately pursued the motto ‘Less is more’ this year. This strategy paid off: The targeted product presentation ensured a high visitor frequency at the stand and more intensive engagement with ritter's innovative solutions. The lupodeli slicer in particular, which combines precision, quality and a unique design, was met with great enthusiasm.ritter's trade fair appearance was not only a complete success thanks to its product presentations, but also thanks to the exceptional stand concept. With a modern, innovative design, an inviting bar with bartender Brano Sendrei from Boston Café & Cocktailbar Starnberg , and the presence of bread baking specialist Marian Moschen, also known as ‘mann backt’, the stand became a meeting point for trade visitors, partners and customers. ‘We wanted to create an atmosphere in which our guests could feel comfortable and engage intensively with our products - and we more than succeeded,’ summarised the sales team.In addition to the enthusiasm for individual products, the overall image that ritterwerk conveyed at the trade fair was also a complete success. The stand impressively conveyed the ‘ritter spirit’ - innovation, precision and quality combined with a modern, style-conscious appearance. ‘The feedback from our customers and partners was consistently positive - both in terms of our products and the way in which we presented ourselves as a brand,’ concluded the management.With a strengthened brand image, valuable new contacts and a clear confirmation of its strategic direction, ritterwerk is optimistic about the future. Ambiente 2025 has once again shown that innovation, quality and a well thought-out stand concept are the success factors for a sustainable brand identity.