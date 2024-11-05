IDDERO VERSO 2 receives coveted awards at the PLUS X AWARD

The expert jury of the renowned PLUS X AWARD has honored the IDDERO VERSO 2 product in five categories.The awards for Innovation, High Quality, Design, Ease of Use and Functionality recognize the outstanding features and comprehensive concept of the product, which sets new standards in the smart home industry.The IDDERO VERSO 2 impresses with its innovative strength and brings technological innovations that inspire both professionals and end users.In the High Quality category, the product impressed with its durable and high-quality workmanship, which meets the highest quality standards.The VERSO 2 also won over the jury in the Design category. The modern, appealing and functional design integrates perfectly into any living environment and underlines the high level of user-friendliness.The award for Ease of Use underlines the fact that the device is intuitive and easy to use - a decisive advantage in everyday life. In the Functionality category, the jury emphasized the versatile and reliable application options that make the VERSO 2 a particularly attractive choice.With these five awards, the IDDERO VERSO 2 joins the ranks of outstanding products that are recognized in a special way by the PLUS X AWARD. The PLUS X AWARD, one of the world's most important innovation prizes for technology, sport and lifestyle, has for years recognized products that stand out from the crowd thanks to their quality and pioneering technologies.About the PLUS X AWARD: Today, the PLUS X AWARD is one of the world's biggest innovation prizes for technology, sport and lifestyle with an international reputation. Products that are awarded one or more of the seven seals of approval - innovation, high quality, design, ease of use, functionality, ergonomics and ecology - are among the best in their sector. With a jury of experts from over 80 industries and more than 700 participating international brands, the PLUS X AWARD has been an important indicator of innovative developments and outstanding quality for over 20 years.