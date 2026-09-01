New ‘Hot Hatch’ Ready to Impress: Opel Corsa GSE now Available to Order

Pure electric power: 207 kW (281 hp), 345 Nm of torque, from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds

Design sends pulses racing: GSE front and rear, 18-inch wheels, Alcon high-performance brakes, performance seats, yellow seatbelts, performance displays and much more

Comprehensively equipped: Corsa GSE available from 39,900 euros (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

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For fans of hot hatches, the wait is over. Because today Opel is opening the order books for the newThe new high-performance variant oftakes theinto the future. All those who want to experience the unmistakable GSE feeling can now order the all-electric Corsa GSE from €39,900 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany).For just a few thousand euros more than a similarly equipped Corsa Electric, customers will get almost twice as much electric power, plus a complete GSE package that leaves little to be desired: This starts with the typical GSE design, which has many highlights in store both outside and inside. The output of 207 kW (281 hp) is transferred to the road via a specifically tuned sports chassis. In addition, drivers and passengers can expect the finest sporty comfort from the Alcantara performance seats, the extensive infotainment and assistance systems to name but a few. In a nutshell, the new Corsa GSE combines the best of two worlds: emotional sportiness with proven practicality. Following the launch of thelast year, the new Corsa GSE expands the range of battery-electric Opel everyday sports cars and takes the GSE experience to the next level.The new Corsa GSE promises emotions, excitement and high performance combined with all-electric driving pleasure – and is equipped accordingly. With 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Newton metres of torque, the newcomer offers just as much electric power as theBut the Corsa GSE flexes its muscles a little more. Because it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds – faster than any other current production Opel! Drivers can push the needle to 180 km/h on a clear German Autobahn. The performance is underlined by an active sports sound developed exclusively for the new Corsa GSE in Rüsselsheim, which accompanies the driving experience depending on acceleration and speed. This makes the performance audible to the driver and passengers.The sophisticated technology supports exceptional performance, handling stability and direct feedback. For example, the Corsa GSE has front-wheel drive with a Torsen-multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a lowered sports chassis with specifically designed axles, stabilisers and hydraulic bump stops. GSE-optimised steering and pedal tuning underlines the highly dynamic driving experience. And if necessary, four-piston performance brakes ensure immediate deceleration from high speeds.Depending on the track, traffic situation and preference, Corsa GSE drivers can choose from three different drive modes: ‘Sport’ with special ‘racetrack’-optimised calibration for the pure performance feeling, ‘Normal’ for everyday use or ‘Eco’ for the greatest possible efficiency. The new Corsa GSE stores its energy in a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery (51 kWh usable capacity). Up to 374 kilometres (according to WLTP) can be covered locally emissions-free with a full battery. And when the newcomer needs recharging, this can be done in around 27 minutes at a public DC fast-charging station(from 20 to 80 per cent of the battery capacity).However, the new Opel Corsa GSE does not only convey its high-performance claim when the accelerator pedal is pressed – it also does so at first glance. For example, the GSE-specific front apron and the rear are even sharper than in the other model variants. Characteristic black trim and inserts in the lower part of the vehicle and on the wide wheel arches provide a strong contrast to the Kontur White metallic paintwork. The carbon-black roof as well as the black exterior mirror housings and the black rear spoiler reinforce this effect.With sporty 18-inch wheels – more precisely: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 215/40 R18 tyres – the new Corsa GSE retains its grip even in high-performance mode. The striking rims in a three-spoke design and the yellow Alcon brake calipers with clearly visible GSE lettering are further eye-catchers. And the characteristic GSE abbreviation is confidently emblazoned on the sides of the vehicle.Inside, the new Corsa GSE combines traditional hot hatch elements with forward-looking GSE design. The prime example of this are the Alcantara performance seats with fabric inserts in a black, grey and yellow retro chequered pattern. The firm and secure hold is guaranteed by the taut side bolsters and the headrests integrated into the seats, which also bear the GSE logo. Bright yellow belts as well as the door inserts and the centre armrest with yellow stitching form a strong contrast.The driver has everything under control with the Alcantara-covered sports steering wheel; Acceleration and braking commands are given via the aluminium sports pedals. The multi-customisable digital driver information display and the central 10-inch colour touchscreen transmit the necessary information. And for sporty drivers, the GSE-style displays provide performance data, G-force display, acceleration values, battery management data and much more.For all its sportiness, the new Corsa GSE also demonstrates its everyday qualities: Like every battery-electric Corsa it offers a load volume of 267 to 1,042 litres. Standard equipment details such as the heated seats and steering wheel as well as the 180-degree reversing camera, navigation system, adaptive cruise control and the Keyless Entry & Start system increase comfort and safety. And if Corsa GSE drivers want to power external devices this can be supplied from the vehicle battery thanks to theThe high-performance version of the small car bestseller, which can be ordered now, thus combines emotional sportiness with proven, battery-electric everyday usability. Opel and the new Corsa GSE will also demonstrate this in October at the Paris Motor Show, where the latest production GSE addition will celebrate its trade fair premiere.